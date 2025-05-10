One of the largest vineyards on the peninsula, Pt. Leo Estate has a magnificent setting overlooking Western Port Bay. Its winery complex is state of the art, with a tasting area, three restaurants and a sculpture garden showcasing work by Australian and international artists. The estate has 20 hectares under vine and is best known for its chardonnay. A tasting includes six wines and its cost is redeemable with any wine purchase.

It's also one of the best places to eat along the Peninsula, boasting two award-winning restaurants: fine dining at the two-hatted Laura, or slightly more casual Pt. Leo Restaurant, both under the helm of gun chef, Phil Wood. Both offer contemporary cuisine showcasing local produce, accompanied by stellar views. There's also its more relaxed, everyday bistro doing a quality menu of modern Australian.