Built in 1859, this working lighthouse sits in majesty on the peninsula's remote southwest tip. It's part of a historic precinct that you can explore anytime but to go inside the lighthouse itself you'll need to visit as part of a 30-minute tour, held on select weekends throughout the year and more regularly during high summer. Check the Facebook page for upcoming times.

There are some lovely walks here. From the lighthouse, descend the steps of the boardwalk that leads to the craggy cape for outstanding views. Longer walks include tracks to Bushrangers Bay, which can be approached from Cape Schanck or the Bushrangers Bay car park on Boneo Rd (C777) – 5km return.