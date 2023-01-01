Mornington Peninsula National Park

Stretching from Portsea along a long sliver of coastline to Cape Schanck and then inland to the Greens Bush area, this national park showcases the peninsula’s most beautiful and rugged coastline, including spectacular surf beaches. The traditional land of the Boon Wurrung, who gathered shellfish and other foods along this coastline for thousands of years, the park has colonial additions including the picturesque Cape Schanck Lighthouse, built in 1859.

The best way to explore the park is to set off on the 26km signed Coastal Walk from Cape Schanck to London Bridge near Portsea; other walks are detailed on the park's website. Horseback trail riding opportunities are also available. Note that swimming and surfing at the park's beaches is dangerous: the undertow and rips can be severe, and drownings do occur. Swim only between the flags at Gunnamatta and Portsea beaches when lifesaving patrols are on duty.

The national park is around 90km southeast of Melbourne, and is accessed via the Flinders-Rosebud Rd. There's no public transport out to Cape Schanck; you'll need a car to visit.