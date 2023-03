Climb aboard one of the modern Swiss-built gondolas on this iconic chairlift to enjoy an all-encompassing view stretching as far as Melbourne's city skyline and even to Mt Macedon. While most opt for return tickets, the trek back down (45 minutes) is along a steep but scenic route through state forest.

The base station is at 1085 Arthurs Seat Rd in Dromana; you can start your journey there or from the summit.