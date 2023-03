Located a short drive inland from Dromana, this scenic nature reserve spread over 572 hectares is named after its summit at Arthurs Seat (372m) – where you can take a ride on the iconic chairlift. The park has a network of walking trails, including the easy 1.8km Circuit Walk, and two designated mountain biking tracks called OT Dam and McLarens Dam. There are barbecue facilities, picnic tables, toilets and car parks at the summit.