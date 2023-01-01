Antarctic Journey

Developed with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), this cutting-edge multimedia exhibition has a spectacular location on the southwest tip overlooking the Nobbies. Its interactive displays focusing on the shared waters between this coast and Antarctica are highly informative, with clever augmented-reality features. There are 20-minute guided tours (included in the ticket price) at 11am, 1pm and 3pm daily. It's only a five-minute drive from the Penguin Parade, so aim to visit in mid-afternoon if you're seeing the penguins.