On the island's southwestern tip you'll pass by memorable landscapes of windswept grassy plateaus and rugged coastal scenery, leading to the Nobbies Centre that houses the multimedia Antarctic Journey. From here a boardwalk winds down to vantage points to view the Nobbies offshore rock formations and the offshore Seal Rocks, which are inhabited by one of Australia’s largest colonies of fur seals; the boardwalk's one-in-14 gradient makes it reasonably disability friendly. Coin-operated binoculars ($2) allow you to view the seals.

The area is a protected wildlife reserve, where penguins come to nest nightly (look for their purpose-built burrows); however, everyone is required to leave the site one hour before sunset. There's an abundance of wildlife on the roads, particularly Cape Barren geese, so take care driving – usually they won't budge.