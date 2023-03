Like Willy Wonka’s, Panny’s place is full of quirky surprises. As well as chocolate-making displays and free samples of handmade chocolate, there’s a sideshow alley where visitors can make their own chocolate in machines and a gallery of chocolate sculptures that includes everything from Michelangelo’s David to an entire model village. The large shop offers chocolate penguins, koalas and native frogs. Needless to say, kids adore it.