Home to some of South Gippsland's loveliest beaches, the 26km-long sandy crescent of Venus Bay makes for a relaxed destination, though it gets packed over summer. It has beautiful swimming beaches (Beach 1 has a surf life-saving club), bushwalks and a tiny township comprising a general store, a cafe and takeaway food. It's a good base for the surrounding region, including Wilsons Promontory, wineries, food producers and the Great Southern Rail Trail.