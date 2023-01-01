Cape Liptrap Coastal Park

Along the coastline that arches west from the Prom is a scenic coastal park. Here the Cape Liptrap Lighthouse (c 1913) offers sublime ocean vistas, and there are several lovely walks, including a trail to see the ruins of 19th-century lime kilns in the cliffs of Walkerville South – which also has a secluded beach. The park stretches as far as Venus Bay, a popular holiday destination.

You can camp by the beach at Bear Gully (sites around $30); there's an ablutions block, but you'll need to bring drinking water.