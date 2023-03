The site of a historic coal mine is now a recreation of a 19th-century mining town. A little less polished and touristy than other similar places in Victoria, it makes for a delightful visit. Among the attractions are a blacksmith, Korumburra's old courthouse, a war museum, ye olde general store, and a diesel-train ride ($6.50, 20 minutes) through the bush; call ahead to check if it's running. A historic steam train ($10) is sometimes fired up, too.