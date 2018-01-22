Welcome to Geelong
With the recent closure of major industry, Geelong is a city in transition and in process of reinventing itself as a tourist town. It's centred around the sparkling Corio Bay waterfront and the city centre, where heritage buildings from the boom days of the gold rush-era and thriving wool industry have now been converted into swanky restaurants and bars. It’s also a footy-mad town, passionate about its home-town AFL team, the Cats.
Top experiences in Geelong
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Geelong activities
Small-Group Sunset Great Ocean Road Experience from Melbourne
If you are a person that does not appreciate getting up at the crack of dawn to head out on tour or are looking for the best photo opportunity along the Great Ocean Road, then why not leave after the crowds and travel the Great Ocean Road on this Sunset Experience, leaving from Melbourne at approximately 11:00am and returning around midnight.This tour includes all the major highlights as a normal day tour except leaves the city a few hours later, heading out over the Westgate Bridge towards Geelong. First stop will give you the opportunity to stretch your legs, walk the beach and check out the spectacular coastal views before stopping for a photo opportunity at the historic Great Ocean Road Memorial Arch. Visiting the brand new and stunning Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery, where you enjoy the delicious complimentary chocolate samples.Drive through the popular seaside townships of Torquay, Anglesea, Wye River, Lorne, stopping along the way in Kennet River to go Koala spotting in the wild. Enjoy a picnic style lunch at the beach if weather permits. Explore the Otway Rainforest admiring some of the tallest trees in the world whilst you cool off hidden from the harsh Australian sun. Learn of tragic tails of the Shipwreck Coast and take a dip in the cool waters of Loch Ard Gorge. Arriving at the 12 Apostles just in time to make your way down to the boardwalk to watch the sunset upon the limestone rock formations.To see the sky light up with an a-ray of glorious colors, but make sure you have your camera at the ready to capture that picture perfect postcard shot. Before heading back to Melbourne in the dark.
Overnight Great Ocean Road Tour from Melbourne Including Memorial Arch, Twelve Apostles, and Loch Ard Gorge
Day 1: Melbourne – Beacon Point (D)After departing Melbourne in the morning, begin your 2-day tour with the drive through the vast volcanic plains on the way to Geelong, where you can stroll along the beautifully transformed waterfront. Continue to Torquay, where your journey along the Great Ocean Road starts; you'll stop at various places along the coast including Bells Beach. Travel along a particularly scenic section of the road, and visit sites such as the Memorial Arch, where you'll hear the story of this incredible road.After lunch in Lorne (own expense), continue along the road, stopping at scenic spots including Kennett River, where you can look for koalas and colorful native birds in the wild. Traveling through Apollo Bay, head into Great Otway National Park for a 0.6-mile (1-km) guided walk through a cool temperate rainforest gully to see some of the world’s tallest flowering plants, prehistoric trees and ferns, and interesting features such as ‘yabbie chimneys.’ Your accommodation for the night is a private, self-contained villa at Beacon Point, set high on a hill overlooking the Southern Ocean. Enjoy a couple of hours to relax before your 2-course dinner at Chris's Beacon Point Restaurant, the only local restaurant to be awarded a Chef's Hat; it boasts an extensive menu that utilizes local produce in modern, Greek-Australian cuisine.Overnight: Beacon Point Ocean View VillasDay 2: Beacon Point – Melbourne (B)Your second day starts with breakfast at Bay Leaf Cafe, a local favorite. Then travel through the Otway ranges and on to the Shipwreck Coast, where you'll stop at Castle Cove overlooking the Aire River valley. Next up is the Twelve Apostles, where you'll arrive as the limestome rock formations are lit up by the morning sun, offering less crowds and great photo ops. After hearing about the creation of the stacks and holding some of the limestone rock, you can explore the boardwalks or even take a helicopter flight along the coastline, if you wish (own expense). Then visit Loch Ard Gorge, the site of a famous 19th-century Australian shipwreck. Listen to the entire story, from the calm voyage to the tragic wreck to the survivors and their ultimate fate. While hearing the tale, you can see and hold some original artifacts, photos, and documents from the Loch Ard.Port Campbell is your lunch stop for today (own expense); the fishing village of just 350 is set in a natural port and is home to cafes and restaurants for food and views. After lunch, travel to a lesser-known but highly impressive area of the Great Ocean Road, west of Port Campbell. This section takes in London Bridge, Bay of Islands, Bay of Martyrs, and Boat Bay before you start the return journey to Melbourne, driving inland and traveling through open farmland. Your tour ends when you arrive back in the city for drop-off.
Ocean Grove Surf Lessons
Arrive at least 15 minutes before the start time at your Ocean Grove location on the coast ready to go with bathers and a towel. You'll meet at the trailer right next to your beach location. Your fully qualified instructors will run through a session briefing outlining the lessons details. Next, it's time to jump into one of the many wet suits and apply sunscreen. You will learn how to carry the surfboards appropriately and head down to the beach . The instructors will teach you about surf safety and awareness to help you with your confidence and safety. Learn how to paddle, choose and catch waves and definitely how to wipe out! Find the best standing up technique that works for you to ensure maximum fun. Next it's time to get out in the water with close up water coaching and enjoy the surf. Once the water session has finished you will head back up to the trailer and debrief and change
Geelong and Queenscliff Trike Tour for Two from Melbourne
This sightseeing tour takes you to the magnificent waterfront precinct of Geelong, then skirts part of Corio Bay from Portarlington to St Leonards before reaching historic Queenscliff. Experience the rush of Geelong's magnificent waterfront precinct where we stop for morning tea. Take some time to explore artwork from artist Jan Mitchell - who has created many characters that have shaped Geelong's history - on the Baywalk Bollard Trail. Take in Cunningham Pier, the Carousel and Eastern Beach before we head off again to Geelong's Botanic Gardens on the way to Portarlington. The wonderful seaside village of Portarlington is famous for its Australian Blue Mussels, celebrated by the Portarlington Mussel Festival on the second Saturday in January. We pass through this village so we can skirt Corio Bay from Portarlington to St Leonards before reaching historic Queenscliff. This route gives you panoramic views across Corio Bay and on a clear day Melbourne's skyline is visible. We follow this esplanade through Indented Heads to St Leonards before heading inland slightly and on to historic Queenscliff - a holiday destination since the 19th century and with significant maritime and military history.The picturesque Queenscliff Harbour is our destination and lunch stop. Surrounded by the Port Phillip Heads Marine National Park you can explore the views across Port Phillip Bay to Point Nepean, over Queenscliff Pier to the Rip - our notorious entrance to Port Phillip Bay - or to other parts of the Bay from atop the 360 degree tower. Watch the Queenscliff - Sorrento ferry arrive or depart or explore the boutique shops at the harbour. Some great shops are also in the town's shopping precinct or take in a walk around Fort Queenscliff.
Bellarine Peninsula and Surf Coast Trike Day Tour for Two from Melbourne
This sightseeing tour leaves Melbourne and takes you through the beautiful Bellarine Peninsula, then on to the wild Surf Coast areas of Victoria and west down the first part of the Great Ocean Road. It's Melbourne’s favourite summer playground. Experience the rush of Geelong's magnificent waterfront precinct next as you head into the Bellarine Peninsula. Take some time to explore the artwork - many sculptured characters that have shaped Geelong's history – on the Baywalk Bollard Trail. Walk through Cunningham Pier, the Carousel or Geelong’s Botanic Gardens and take in the vistas of Corio Bay. From here, beautiful Queenscliff is your next stop. Its historic Fort and magnificent marina provide spectacular elevated views across the mouth of Port Phillip Bay and over to Point Nepean – and views of Melbourne if the conditions are right. Nearby Point Lonsdale provides an opportunity to walk on the beach that is at the entrance to Port Phillip Bay. Experience the Rip – one of the world’s most notorious harbour entrances – and visit the lighthouses that guide the ships through the Heads. You'll sample a winery on the way to the idyllic seaside resort of Barwon Heads and then head to the true Surf Coast. The Surf Coast has magnificent beaches and wild surf when conditions are right. You'll stop at Torquay (the home of Australia’s surf industry) to explore the beginning of the Great Ocean Road, then check out the surf at Winki Pop and Bell's Beach – home of the Rip Curl Easter Surf Classic. Depending upon the tours' progress and your preferences, Point Addis is a lookout option prior to visiting the seaside location of Anglesea, or you may have time to head to the Lighthouse at Split Point for some more views of the coast. The Memorial to the Great Ocean Road at Eastern View may be an option also before returning.
Bellarine Peninsula Small Group Wine Tour with 2 Course Lunch and Morning Tea
The maritime climate of the Geelong wine region lends itself particularly well to Chardonnay and Shiraz, along with some excellent examples of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc. The Bellarine Peninsula wine region makes a perfect day trip for Melbourne wine lovers. With bay breezes and spectacular views, the Bellarine Peninsula is one of Victoria’s best-kept wine tourism secrets. The quality of the wines in the region keep getting better each year; love and care is put into hand pruning and hand picking of the grapes by these specialist wine makers. Morning tea at a scenic location and a delicious 2 course luncheon are also included on this highly personalised and small group tour to the wineries and cellar doors of the Macedon Wine Region. Enjoy a memorable day-trip from Melbourne to the Bellarine Peninsula winery region. Tours run daily, you will visit 4-5 of the region’s finest wineries and cellar doors, which may include Bellarine Estate, Scotchman’s Hill, Oakdene Vineyards, Shadowfax,Terindah Estate, Jack Rabbit Winery, McGlashan’s Estate, Kiltynane Wines, Flying Brick Cider Co., or Leura Park Estate. Included is a fantastic luncheon featuring local produce and stunning views of the Southern Ocean. Special Requests If you loved a winery last time you visited Melbourne, our small group tours allow us to attempt to cater to special requests, so if you leave a note with what winery you'd like to visit. We'll try our best to plan our trip to visit that winery -- we can't promise it, but normally we can make it happen!Pickup and Drop OffWe'll pick you up in the morning from your hotel in the Melbourne CBD in our 11 or 7 seater bus in the Melbourne CBD area. Alternatively, we can pick you up from in front of the Melbourne's St Paul's Cathedral.Why us? Small groups of no more than 7 or 11. Pickup from Your hotel Spend the day with a local Morning tea and 2 course lunch w/ tea, coffee and wine