Welcome to the island's wild west, a land of endless ocean beaches, ancient mossy rainforests, tannin-tinted rivers, glacier-sculpted mountains, wildflower-strewn high plains and boundless horizons – a place where you'll often feel like you are the only soul on earth. This is Tasmania’s vast outdoor playground, replete with national parks, conservation reserves and World Heritage–protected wilderness, where your options for adventure are varied and plentiful.

Come here for the toughest multiday hikes (or gentle rainforest wanders); come to shoot rapids on untamed rivers (or cruise mirror-calm waters); and come to kayak into some of the last untouched temperate wilderness on earth (or fly over it all in a light plane). You can visit independently or with a guided group – however you choose to arrive, one thing is sure: you won't want to leave.

Gordon River Cruise from Strahan

At the river cruise terminal in Strahan, hop aboard the Lady Jane Franklin II, a fast, smooth, spacious boat specially designed to travel on the Gordon River. Take a seat in your selected seating area — a center atrium seat, a window recliner or the luxury upper deck — and head out to the open sea. Morning cruise (5.5-6 hours)Pass through Hells Gates, the narrow opening that separates the ocean from Macquarie Harbour, and find out why early mariners gave the place its threatening name. At just 400 feet (120 meters) wide, the hazardous opening has been a challenge for sailors since it was discovered in 1815. Then travel across Macquarie Harbour toward the calm lower reaches of the Gordon River. Pass by salmon and trout farms, and cruise through the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, marveling at the riverside rainforest. Stop at Heritage Landing to take a walk through the lush forest to admire myrtles, leatherwood trees and species of pines found only in Tasmania. The raised timber walkway leads you through the verdant forest to a fallen giant — a 2,000-year-old Huon pine that fell to the ground but continues to support new saplings.You’ll also visit Sarah Island, a convict settlement from 1822 to 1833. Listen to an actor tell stories of the days when convicts labored to cut logs of Huon pine to build ships — this settlement was once Australia’s most productive shipyard, and approximately 2,000 prisoners, officers and military passed through during this time. Lunch is served on board according to your selected tour option. You are free to move about the boat if you want to grab some fresh air on the deck or check out the featured photographs and maps. Your cruise ends when you return to Strahan in the early afternoon, giving you plenty of time to explore the town on your own. Afternoon cruise (3.5 hours)Cruise through Macquarie Harbour to the Gordon River, where your speed drops as you travel slowly upstream through the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area. See an ancient Huon pine tree hanging over the river, and listen to commentary from your captain about the area’s history and notable figures. See and learn about native leatherwood trees found in Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park, and sample a bit of rare leatherwood honey. You'll also take a look at working fish farms that produce salmon and ocean trout, which you can taste. Continue across the harbor to reach its narrow entrance — the ominous Hells Gates — a sometimes-violent channel where the ocean and harbor meet. Then return to Strahan, where your cruise ends.
Bonnet Island Wildlife Cruise from Strahan

Meet your local guide in Strahan then set out by fast boat to Bonnet Island. Hear informative commentary as you glide over the ocean to the small island where the world’s smallest penguin species nest in a thriving colony. You'll get the rare opportunity to set foot on Bonnet Island to see the pint-size penguins.Once your boat reaches the island, follow your expert guide on land in search of little penguins. Learn about the birds and their habitat while carefully walking about the rocky terrain of the island. If it is dusk, your guide provides special lights that do not disturb the birds. If you're lucky, you get to see the little penguins returning to their nests after a day of hunting for food to feed their young. After exploring, return to the boat where a gourmet platter of cheese, fruit and drinks awaits. While snacking, look out at the Bonnet Island lighthouse and listen to stories about its keepers and their families. Imagine living in this remote area, trying to prevent shipwrecks in stormy conditions. Hop aboard your boat to return to Strahan. Your tour ends when you return to Strahan.Please note: Wear warm clothing and sturdy closed-toe walking shoes. A fleece jacket, warm hat, gloves and waterproof jacket are recommended.
Strahan Village Tasmanian Whisky Tasting

Your whisky tasting features four Hellyers Road whiskies from North West Tasmania, enjoyed at View 42° Restaurant & Lounge Bar while overlooking Macquarie Harbour and the Strahan Esplanade. Your tasting is served as a flight, with notes to explain the characteristics of each whisky.  Start your tastings with a light and approachable ‘original’ whisky and progress to Hellyer Road’s aged 10-year whisky, then a pinot barrel-aged whisky and to finish your tasting, a smoky peated single malt. Kick back, take your time and recap on the day’s adventures during your tasting. Free WiFi is available at View 42° Restaurant & Lounge Bar and accompanying snacks and tasting platters are also available for purchase.
