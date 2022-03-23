The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict…
Midlands & Central Highlands
Baked, straw-coloured plains, hawthorn hedgerows, rows of poplars, roadside mansions… Tasmania’s Midlands have a distinct English-countryside feel. This is old-school Tasmania, tracing the route between Hobart and Launceston hammered out by convict gangs in the early 1800s. As the road rolled itself out, sandstone garrison towns and pastoral properties appeared: the Midlands soon became the food factory of Van Diemen's Land.
The current course of the Midland Hwy has strayed from its original path – a few meandering detours are required to explore the old towns here, with their Georgian main streets, antique shops and country pubs.
Not far to the west, the undertouristed Central Highlands feature subalpine moorlands and trout-filled lakes. Bounded to the south by the Derwent Valley with its sleepy farming towns, this landscape is quintessentially Tasmanian: wild, underpopulated and hauntingly Gothic.
Explore Midlands & Central Highlands
- RRoss Bridge
The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict…
- Callington Mill
Spinning above the Oatlands rooftops, the Callington Mill was built in 1837 and ground flour until 1891. After decades of neglect, with the innards…
- TTarraleah
Located off the Lyell Hwy midway between Hobart and Queenstown, Tarraleah (pronounced 'Tarra-lee-uh'; population 10) is a surreal place. It was built in…
- NNant Distillery
A key component of Bothwell’s Scotland-in-the-south ambience is this distillery, where superb single malt whisky is crafted in an 1820s flour mill. There…
- AAustralasian Golf Museum
In the same building as the visitor centre, this museum celebrates golfing achievements Down Under. Exhibits have a particular bias towards Ratho Farm,…
- RRed Bridge
The Midland Hwy trundles right over this 1838 convict-built bridge – Australia’s oldest brick bridge – across the Elizabeth River. Locals call it the Red…
- OOld Kempton Distillery
Kempton's manorial Dysart House, an 1842 colonial classic, is a suitably noble setting for a single malt experience. Pull off the highway for a whisky…
- FFour Corners of Ross
The crossroads in the middle of town is known as the Four Corners of Ross, potentially leading your soul in one of four directions: temptation (the Ross…
- GGrange
This noble 1847 mansion, set back a dignified distance from the main street, is now used as a conference centre.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Midlands & Central Highlands.
See
Ross Bridge
The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict…
See
Callington Mill
Spinning above the Oatlands rooftops, the Callington Mill was built in 1837 and ground flour until 1891. After decades of neglect, with the innards…
See
Tarraleah
Located off the Lyell Hwy midway between Hobart and Queenstown, Tarraleah (pronounced 'Tarra-lee-uh'; population 10) is a surreal place. It was built in…
See
Nant Distillery
A key component of Bothwell’s Scotland-in-the-south ambience is this distillery, where superb single malt whisky is crafted in an 1820s flour mill. There…
See
Australasian Golf Museum
In the same building as the visitor centre, this museum celebrates golfing achievements Down Under. Exhibits have a particular bias towards Ratho Farm,…
See
Red Bridge
The Midland Hwy trundles right over this 1838 convict-built bridge – Australia’s oldest brick bridge – across the Elizabeth River. Locals call it the Red…
See
Old Kempton Distillery
Kempton's manorial Dysart House, an 1842 colonial classic, is a suitably noble setting for a single malt experience. Pull off the highway for a whisky…
See
Four Corners of Ross
The crossroads in the middle of town is known as the Four Corners of Ross, potentially leading your soul in one of four directions: temptation (the Ross…
See
Grange
This noble 1847 mansion, set back a dignified distance from the main street, is now used as a conference centre.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Midlands & Central Highlands
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.