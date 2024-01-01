Richardsons Beach

An accessible, safe-swimming beach within Freycinet National Park, with much-sough-after camp sites.

  • Wineglass Bay, Freycinet National Park, Tasmania, Australia

    Freycinet National Park

    5.37 MILES

    Framed by some of the state's finest beaches and rising into spectacular low mountains, Freycinet incorporates the southern end of Freycinet Peninsula,…

  • Devil’s Corner

    Devil’s Corner

    13.07 MILES

    Wine comes with a wide-screen view at this cutting-edge cellar door (eyesore or delight? You decide) overlooking Moulting Lagoon and the Hazards mountains…

  • Friendly Beaches

    Friendly Beaches

    9.3 MILES

    Take a break from all those curvy little bays further down the peninsula and wander the sands of this windswept ocean beach, signposted from the main road…

  • Spiky Bridge

    Spiky Bridge

    12.71 MILES

    About 7km south of Swansea is the rather amazing Spiky Bridge, built by convicts in the early 1840s using thousands of local fieldstones (yes, they're…

  • Blowhole

    Blowhole

    17.07 MILES

    One of those rare blowholes that still plies its trade, even on fairly benign days, with geysers of white water surging up through a crack in the coastal…

  • Wineglass Bay Lookout

    Wineglass Bay Lookout

    1.95 MILES

    This fabulous lookout looks out (as they do) over the famous bay from 'the Saddle' – the dip between Mt Amos and Mt Mayson, aka the Hazards. It's a steep…

  • Bicheno Motorcycle Museum

    Bicheno Motorcycle Museum

    17.17 MILES

    Andrew Quin got his first Honda at age four, and has been hooked on motorbikes ever since. You don’t have to know your Benellis from your Bultacos to…

  • Cape Tourville

    Cape Tourville

    2.23 MILES

    There’s an easy 20-minute, wheelchair-accessible circuit here for beautiful panoramas of Freycinet Peninsula’s eastern coastline. Along the way you can…

