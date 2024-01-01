An accessible, safe-swimming beach within Freycinet National Park, with much-sough-after camp sites.
Richardsons Beach
The East Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.37 MILES
Framed by some of the state's finest beaches and rising into spectacular low mountains, Freycinet incorporates the southern end of Freycinet Peninsula,…
13.07 MILES
Wine comes with a wide-screen view at this cutting-edge cellar door (eyesore or delight? You decide) overlooking Moulting Lagoon and the Hazards mountains…
9.3 MILES
Take a break from all those curvy little bays further down the peninsula and wander the sands of this windswept ocean beach, signposted from the main road…
12.71 MILES
About 7km south of Swansea is the rather amazing Spiky Bridge, built by convicts in the early 1840s using thousands of local fieldstones (yes, they're…
17.07 MILES
One of those rare blowholes that still plies its trade, even on fairly benign days, with geysers of white water surging up through a crack in the coastal…
1.95 MILES
This fabulous lookout looks out (as they do) over the famous bay from 'the Saddle' – the dip between Mt Amos and Mt Mayson, aka the Hazards. It's a steep…
17.17 MILES
Andrew Quin got his first Honda at age four, and has been hooked on motorbikes ever since. You don’t have to know your Benellis from your Bultacos to…
2.23 MILES
There’s an easy 20-minute, wheelchair-accessible circuit here for beautiful panoramas of Freycinet Peninsula’s eastern coastline. Along the way you can…
Nearby The East Coast attractions
0.7 MILES
Tiny Honeymoon Bay – a short walk from Freycinet Lodge – comes into its own at sunset when the lichen-covered rocks light up a deep umber.
0.88 MILES
Easily accessible beach at Coles Bay township. West-facing equals great sunsets!
1.22 MILES
A beautiful granite-framed cove 10 minutes walk from the Cape Tourville Rd. Great snorkelling and diving.
1.95 MILES
This fabulous lookout looks out (as they do) over the famous bay from 'the Saddle' – the dip between Mt Amos and Mt Mayson, aka the Hazards. It's a steep…
2.23 MILES
There’s an easy 20-minute, wheelchair-accessible circuit here for beautiful panoramas of Freycinet Peninsula’s eastern coastline. Along the way you can…
2.26 MILES
If you're feeling romantic, Cape Tourville Lighthouse, built in 1971, is a magical spot to watch the sunrise.
7. Bluestone Bay & Whitewater Wall
2.33 MILES
Within Freycinet National Park there’s challenging climbing, views and a basic camp site at Whitewater Wall. You may need a 4WD to reach it, but many 2WDs…
3.36 MILES
Lookout on the Hazards Beach Track, along the western side of Freycinet National Park.