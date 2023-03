Andrew Quin got his first Honda at age four, and has been hooked on motorbikes ever since. You don’t have to know your Benellis from your Bultacos to enjoy his wonderful museum out the back of his bike-repair shop. There are more than 60 immaculately restored bikes on display, including the only Noriel 4 Café Racer in the world. A few of the bikes are usually up for sale if you want to buy the dream.