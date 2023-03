About 7km north of Bicheno, this wildlife park is overrun with native and non-native wildlife, including Tasmanian devils, wallabies, quolls, snakes, wombats and enormous 'roos. There are devil feedings daily at 10am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm, and you can get a glimpse of devil nightlife on a dusk tour with Devils in the Dark. There's a cafe here too.