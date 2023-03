Wine comes with a wide-screen view at this cutting-edge cellar door (eyesore or delight? You decide) overlooking Moulting Lagoon and the Hazards mountains on Freycinet Peninsula. Even if you're not into wine, stop by to check out the jaunty lookout tower, or to grab a coffee, pizza, some oysters or fish and chips from the two food outlets, housed in styled-up shipping containers (mains $15 to $25).