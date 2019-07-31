Larapuna/Bay of Fires could easily have taken its name from the fiery orange lichen that lights up almost every granite headland along this 29km-long sweep of powder-white sand and crystal-clear seas (though it was named for the fires of Aboriginal people sighted by Tobias Furneaux in 1773).

There’s no road that runs the length of the bay, which is actually a string of superb beaches: the C850 heads out of St Helens to the gorgeous beachside holiday settlement of Binalong Bay, which marks the southern end of the bay, with the C848 continuing 11km further north to the smattering of houses at the Gardens. At the bay’s northern end are Ansons Bay, a quiet holiday hamlet, and the southern sections of Mt William National Park, including Eddystone Point, which marks the larapuna/Bay of Fires’ northern extremity. The granite Eddystone Point Lighthouse stands here as a symbolic exclamation mark.