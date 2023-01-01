In a sandstone building that once headquartered the Water Police, this atmospheric museum plunges you straight into Sydney noir. An assemblage of black-and-white photos from police archives provide the backdrop for stories of gangs, murders, bushranging and underworld figures, as well as being a fascinating window into social history. The highlight is the magnificently laconic commentary on the audiovisual features.

Other sections detail police history, with a commendably frank appraisal of historical relations with Indigenous Australians.