Beneath some shady Moreton Bay fig trees is this historic triangle. Look for the cannon and anchor from the First Fleet flagship (HMS Sirius), an ornate but defunct 1857 drinking fountain, a National Trust–classified gentlemen's pissoir (closed and plant-filled) and an 1818 obelisk recording that 'all the public roads leading to the interior of the colony are measured from it’.

The park is overlooked by the imposing 19th-century Lands Department Building; the north facade bears statues of explorers Sturt, Hume and Leichhardt, and other early Australian movers and shakers.