Governors Phillip & Macquarie Towers

Clad in steel, granite and glass, Governor Phillip Tower (1993) is one of Sydney's tallest buildings (254m including antennae). Its distinctive metallic-bladed top has earned it the nickname ‘the Milk Crate’. It's propped up on zinc-plated columns for a monumental 10 storeys before the tower proper begins. At 145m, neighbouring Governor Macquarie Tower (1994) is a comparative pipsqueak.

These towers were part of the redevelopment of the site of Governor Phillip’s first Government House, which had been semi-derelict for 50 years. At the block’s northern end the house's remnant foundations were converted into First Government House Plaza and the Museum of Sydney.