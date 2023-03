The castellated ‘Con’ was designed in 1817 by convict architect Francis Greenway as the stables and servants’ quarters of Governor Macquarie’s new house. Partly because of the project’s extravagance, Macquarie was ousted before it was complete. In 1915 the stables were converted into a conservatorium, now part of the University of Sydney. Subsequent renovations (equally extravagant) created five world-class venues.

Check the website for regular concerts, the best way to appreciate the building.