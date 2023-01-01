Built on the site of Sydney’s first Government House, the MoS is a fragmented, storytelling museum, which uses installations to explore the city’s history. The area's long Indigenous past is highlighted throughout, plus there's interesting coverage of the early days of contact between the Gadigal (Cadigal) people and the colonists. Key figures in Sydney's planning and architecture are brought to life, while there's a good section on the First Fleet itself, with scale models.

Be sure to check out the new Indigenous video content and Gordon Syron's powerful Invasion paintings in the Yura Nura section. In the forecourt, check out the disarming Edge of Trees sculpture by Janet Laurence and Fiona Foley. There’s a cool cafe-bar too.