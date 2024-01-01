Sydney Writers Walk

Circular Quay & The Rocks

Metal discs cast into the promenade hold ruminations from Australian writers (and the odd literary visitor). The likes of Mark Twain, Germaine Greer, Umberto Eco and Clive James wax lyrical on subjects ranging from Indigenous rights to the paradoxical nature of glass. Genres vary from poems on the human condition to a ditty about a meat pie by Barry Humphries.

