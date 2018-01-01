Welcome to Yorke Peninsula

For history buffs, the northwestern end of boot-shaped 'Yorkes' – just under two hours northwest of Adelaide – has a trio of towns called the Copper Triangle: Moonta (the mine), Wallaroo (the smelter) and Kadina (the service town). Settled by Cornish miners, this area drove the regional economy following a copper boom in the early 1860s. In the big-sky peninsula country to the east and south, things are much more agricultural and laid-back, with sleepy holiday towns, isolated Innes National Park, remote surf breaks and empty coastline.