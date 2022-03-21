About 10km southeast of Naracoorte is World Heritage–listed Naracoorte Caves National Park. The discovery of an ancient fossilised marsupial in these…
Limestone Coast
The Limestone Coast − strung out along southeastern SA between the flat, olive span of the lower Murray River and the Victorian border − is a curiously engaging place. On the highways you can blow across these flatlands in under a day, no sweat – but around here the delight is in the detail. Detour off-road to check out the area's lagoons, surf beaches and sequestered bays. Also on offer are wine regions, photogenic fishing ports and snoozy agricultural towns. And what's below the road is even more amazing: a bizarre subterranean landscape of limestone caves, sinkholes and crater lakes – a broad, formerly volcanic area that's known as the Kanawinka Geopark.
Heading southeast, trace the Limestone Coast through the sea-salty Coorong (Ngarrindjeri country), past beachy holiday towns to Mount Gambier, SA's second city (Buandig tribal lands). And if you haven't already overdosed on wine in SA, the Coonawarra wine region is here too.
See
Naracoorte Caves National Park
About 10km southeast of Naracoorte is World Heritage–listed Naracoorte Caves National Park. The discovery of an ancient fossilised marsupial in these…
See
Blue Lake
Mount Gambier's big-ticket item is the luminous, 75m-deep lake, which turns an insane hue of blue during summer. Perplexed scientists think it has to do…
See
Woakwine Cutting
Just off the highway 12km north of Beachport is this unbelievable feat of human endeavour – a 28m-deep, 1km-long crevasse gouged through the middle a hill…
See
Bellwether Wines
Sue Bell runs Bellwether (ha-ha), an irreverent, arty cellar door in a stone 1868 shearing shed – pretty much the first Coonawarra winery you come to…
See
Coorong National Park
The amazing Coorong National Park is a fecund lagoon landscape curving along the coast for 145km from Lake Alexandrina towards Kingston SE. A complex…
See
Riddoch Art Gallery
If Mount Gambier's famed Blue Lake isn't blue, don't feel blue − cheer yourself up at one of Australia's best regional galleries. Passionately curated,…
See
Obelisk
After there were 30 shipwrecks in Guichen Bay in 1835 alone, this iconic red-and-white turret was erected atop the cliffs on Cape Dombey. From here,…
See
Robe Town Brewery
Riding the crest of Australia's craft beer wave, Robe Town uses old-fangled methods to produce its hearty Shipwreck Stout and an excellent amber ale …
See
Tantanoola Caves Conservation Park
Naracoorte Caves National Park gets all the press and visits from David Attenborough, but at little Tantanoola, midway between Beachport and Mount Gambier…
