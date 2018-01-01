Port Lincoln Highlights Day Trip

From 9.00am, your met at your choice of accommodation within Port Lincoln CBD and driven down to the industrial sector of Port Lincoln, the Flinders Ports Wharf. On average during a season, almost 3-million tonnes of cargo is moved through the wharf, totaling around $2.2 billion. This includes the majority of grain commodities (including wheat, canola, barley, peas and beans) harvested on the Eyre Peninsula and a huge proportion of the fresh seafood caught in South Australian waters. Next, visit the Marina Wharf to visit the home of the largest fishing fleet in the Southern Hemisphere, to see the diversity of Port Lincoln’s fishing industries and vessels. The local fishing industries include Bluefin Tuna, Hiramasa Kingfish, Spencer Gulf King Prawns, Blue Mussel, Southern Rock Lobster, and Sardines as well as smaller trailer boats used for Abalone, Southern Calamari, Snapper, Crabs and King George Whiting. There is a great opportunity to purchase handmade local souvenirs up at the very unique Rainbow Opal Matrix Souvenir Shop. Join a hands on, 45-minute tour of the Fresh Fish Place, where you will have see the full process a fish goes through, from ocean to plate. Meet local fisherman as they drop off the catch of the day from all over the Eyre Peninsula, to the factory that includes our famous King George Whiting, Flathead, Garfish, Leather Jacket, Boarfish, Snapper, Nannagai, Shark, Mussels, Coffin Bay Oysters, Prawns, Squid, Crabs and lots more. At the end of the tour, sample a tantalizing selection of in house smoked fish and pickled seafood. With a brand new shop front and kitchen, you can select your own piece of fresh fish and have this cooked to your taste buds desires over lunch. After lunch, travel to Mikkira Station, one of the few habitats where Koalas can be found in the wild. Sit back around the fire (only out of fire season) in the restored original homestead and go for a stroll under the beautiful old Eucalypt trees and come face to face with the cuddly icon of Australia as they laze in the Manna gums. Wild but placid kangaroos casually hop around in this beautiful historical setting, where in 1842 Scotsman Adam Borthwick and his family made their home as one of the very first settlers of the region. Emus roam around amongst mobs of sheep and there is astounding birdlife here, some of which are rare and native to this area. To the east of Mikkera is the diversity of the Port Lincoln National Park. From the naturally rugged and wild Sleaford Bay and the Southern Ocean to the tranquility of the Spalding Cove area and other beautiful beaches. Of the 29,000ha National park, you can walk or beachcomb along Surfleet Cove, take a 45-minute hike to see spectacular views of Boston Bay, Port Lincoln and the Port Lincoln National Park at the Stamford Hill Lookout or even walk along the rocks underneath the Cape Donnington Lighthouse.