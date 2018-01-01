Welcome to Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

The vast, straw-coloured triangle of Eyre Peninsula is Australia's big-sky country, and is the promised land for seafood fans. Meals out here rarely transpire without the option of trying the local oysters, tuna or whiting. Sublime national parks punctuate the coast along with world-class surf breaks and low-key holiday towns, thinning out as you head west towards the Great Australian Bight, the Nullarbor Plain and Western Australia.

Read More

The peninsula's photogenic wild western flank is an important breeding ground for southern right whales, Australian sea lions and great white sharks (the scariest scenes in Jaws were shot here). There are some memorable opportunities to encounter these submariners along the way.

Read Less

Top experiences in Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast activities

$235.35 Cruises, Sailing & Water Tours

Australia Cruise with Shark Cage Dive Option from Port Lincoln

Your day with the Great White Sharks!This full-day tour takes you from the Port Lincoln marina to ‘shark bay’ at Neptune Island, approximately 70 kms south of Port Lincoln. On the way, see spectacular scenery as you cruise through the Thorny Passage and expect sightings of inquisitive local dolphins and sea birds.To ensure we are protecting the natural environment, we use audio sound vibrations to attract the sharks to the boat rather than berley or chum. The benefits of using sound vibration is that it is omnidirectional, it’s instantaneous and completely eco friendly – and funnily enough, the great white shark’s favorite choice of music is the rock tunes from AC/DC. Lately they have also taken a liking to The Hilltop Hoods!!The vessel is also equipped with a shark cage so that the more adventurous travelers can get up close and personal with the sharks. For those travelers who want to view the sharks more closely but prefer to keep dry, there is the Aqua Sub, a submerged glass chamber that gives you 360-degree views. An optional AUD$125 Underwater Access Fee can be paid onboard and includes access to both activities.
$147.59 Day Trips & Excursions

Coffin Bay Explorer Day Trip from Port Lincoln

You’re met at your choice of accommodation with the Port Lincoln CBD from 9am, by your personal guide. Set amongst the spectacular Red Gum trees behind Port Lincoln, drive the short distance to Glen Forest Animal Farm with this being one of the very best parks of its type in Australia. You have the opportunity to hand feed and interact with kangaroos and native birds, see a whole variety of other native and domestic animals, such as a koala, emu’s, dingoes, wombat, talking cockatoo’s, water buffalo, sheep, alpacas, highland cattle, camels, pigs, rabbits, ostrich, plus a lot more! The very popular Lincoln Estate Winery grows their grapes here and it is a great chance to sample some of this regions finest wine whilst relaxing amongst our countries most popular native animals. From Glen Forest, continue on a 30-minute drive to the home of the best oysters and fishing in the world, the beautiful Coffin Bay. The area is of outstanding beauty, world famous Oysters and is home to a variety of important species of flora and fauna. Start with a 1-hour tour with Pure Oysters Coffin Bay Owner Chris Hank, showing and educating you all about the Pacific and the Native Angasi Oyster from his oyster-processing shed. Fresh out of the rack, you get to sample these magnificent Oysters as well as seeing all the equipment used to get these Oysters into the top restaurants around the world. Following the Oyster tour, meander out to the Coffin Bay National Park, which offers some of the most spectacular coastal scenery in South Australia, ranging from ancient granite, limestone and sandstone cliffs to long beaches bordered by white sand dunes. There are plenty of lookouts for spectacular views; there is an abundant of birdlife and wildlife, 4WDriving tracks as well as a sealed road for more comfortable conditions. There are plenty of stops for photographic opportunities and you get to breath in the fresh aromas of sea air and stretch out on one of Eyre Peninsula’s best and picture perfect, golden sandy beaches. On your way back to Port Lincoln, call into one of the regions best award winning wineries for a tasting at the aptly named Boston Bay Wines. The winery is well established with a number of different award winning wines including the beautifully refreshing Boston Bay Sauvignon Blanc; fittingly named “The Great White”. Family member Tony Ford is the internationally acclaimed, popular and comical, in house Master- Chef. It’s a perfect location for Tony who loves seafood and the Eyre Peninsula. Tony is passionate about the Eyre Peninsula’s self-proclaimed position as Australia’s seafood frontier and delights in sharing his extensive local product knowledge with his guests.You will be dropped back at your accommodation within the Port Lincoln CBD.
$155.57 Day Trips & Excursions

Port Lincoln Highlights Day Trip

From 9.00am, your met at your choice of accommodation within Port Lincoln CBD and driven down to the industrial sector of Port Lincoln, the Flinders Ports Wharf. On average during a season, almost 3-million tonnes of cargo is moved through the wharf, totaling around $2.2 billion. This includes the majority of grain commodities (including wheat, canola, barley, peas and beans) harvested on the Eyre Peninsula and a huge proportion of the fresh seafood caught in South Australian waters. Next, visit  the Marina Wharf to visit the home of the largest fishing fleet in the Southern Hemisphere, to see the diversity of Port Lincoln’s fishing industries and vessels. The local fishing industries include Bluefin Tuna, Hiramasa Kingfish, Spencer Gulf King Prawns, Blue Mussel, Southern Rock Lobster, and Sardines as well as smaller trailer boats used for Abalone, Southern Calamari, Snapper, Crabs and King George Whiting. There is a great opportunity to purchase handmade local souvenirs up at the very unique Rainbow Opal Matrix Souvenir Shop. Join a hands on, 45-minute tour of the Fresh Fish Place, where you will have see the full process a fish goes through, from ocean to plate. Meet local fisherman as they drop off the catch of the day from all over the Eyre Peninsula, to the factory that includes our famous King George Whiting, Flathead, Garfish, Leather Jacket, Boarfish, Snapper, Nannagai, Shark, Mussels, Coffin Bay Oysters, Prawns, Squid, Crabs and lots more. At the end of the tour, sample a tantalizing selection of in house smoked fish and pickled seafood. With a brand new shop front and kitchen, you can select your own piece of fresh fish and have this cooked to your taste buds desires over lunch. After lunch, travel to Mikkira Station, one of the few habitats where Koalas can be found in the wild. Sit back around the fire (only out of fire season) in the restored original homestead and go for a stroll under the beautiful old Eucalypt trees and come face to face with the cuddly icon of Australia as they laze in the Manna gums. Wild but placid kangaroos casually hop around in this beautiful historical setting, where in 1842 Scotsman Adam Borthwick and his family made their home as one of the very first settlers of the region. Emus roam around amongst mobs of sheep and there is astounding birdlife here, some of which are rare and native to this area. To the east of Mikkera is the diversity of the Port Lincoln National Park. From the naturally rugged and wild Sleaford Bay and the Southern Ocean to the tranquility of the Spalding Cove area and other beautiful beaches. Of the 29,000ha National park, you can walk or beachcomb along Surfleet Cove, take a 45-minute hike to see spectacular views of Boston Bay, Port Lincoln and the Port Lincoln National Park at the Stamford Hill Lookout or even walk along the rocks underneath the Cape Donnington Lighthouse.
$2106.18 Cruises, Sailing & Water Tours

PRIVATE CHARTER : Ocean to Plate - A Taste of the Seafood Frontier

Join our crew aboard our comfortable 50ft passenger vessel ' Asherah', and indulge in a tantalising and interactive Seafood Culinary Experience in its most pure and natural form.Departing from Streaky Bay on the South Australian Eyre Peninsula - this is the hub of Australia's Seafood Frontier where the pristine waters and ideal conditions provide the PERFECT location to grow and nourish the abundance of World Class Seafood that is produced in our region.Throughout your half day cruise, seafood produce is harvested directly from the ocean floor in various locations throughout the bay.Guests are welcome to join our Skipper and crew throughout this hunter-gatherer experience.Our guests are presented with the opportunities to : don a snorkle and mask to dive for Razor Fish and Abalone shuck Oysters fresh from the ocean  recover pots for the famous Blue Swimmer Crabs fish for Tommies, Salmon and Garfish from the stern of the vessel swim, snorkle and stand up paddle board in our crystal clear waters  Each component of your catch will be delicately prepared onboard and presented as an array of delcatable canapés and sashimi, combined with a fresh local Eyre Peninsula seafood grazing board.Feast on Oysters, Razor Fish, Abalone, Blue Swimmer Crabs, King George Whiting, Tuna, Kingfish, Prawns and Mussels.Selectively paired with local Port Lincoln Sparkling and White Wines - perfectly completed with a Local Shiraz and hand made chocolate truffles - this experience is destined to unleash the true flavours of the Seafood Frontier.
$78.98 Day Trips & Excursions

Port Lincoln Day Tour - Tasting Eyre

We can pick you up by prior arrangement from your accommodation in Port Lincoln - pick up's start at 7.30am and returns approx. 5.30pmThe days itinerary is as follows; Explore beautiful Port Lincoln National Park See spectacular coastal scenery on the Whalers Way Coastal Drive Get up close and personal with koalas at Mikkira Station Have a coffee at Port Lincoln MarinaÂ  Enjoy a delicious seafood lunch at Fresh Fish Place (exc Sunday when you'll enjoy a picnic at Mikkira Station) Feed kangaroos, emu's and other wildlife at Glen Forrest Tourist Park Enjoy wine and produce tasting at a local vineyard Tour includes;Â Local guide, commentary, all activities, morning tea, lunch & wine tasting
$199.45 Private & Custom Tours

Private Port Lincoln Day Tour: Tasting Eyre

We can pick you up by prior arrangement from your accommodation in Port Lincoln at approx. 8am and the tour returns around 6pmThe days itinerary is as follows; Explore beautiful Port Lincoln National Park See spectacular coastal scenery on the Whalers Way Coastal Drive Get up close and personal with koalas at Mikkira Station Have a coffee at Port Lincoln Marina Enjoy a delicious seafood lunch at Fresh Fish Place (exc Sunday when you'll enjoy a picnic at Mikkira Station) Feed kangaroos, emu's and other wildlife at Glen Forrest Tourist Park Enjoy wine and produce tasting at a local vineyard Tour includes;Local guide, commentary, all activities, morning tea, lunch & wine tasting
See More Activities
Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast photo credits