Whitehaven Beach Cruise Including Hill Inlet Walk

After pickup from your hotel, you’ll head to the boat that takes you to Whitehaven Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the Whitsunday Islands! Your guide will inform you of the itinerary for the day. You’ll spend several hours with a base at the southern end of Whitehaven beach, where your guide sets up a base with beach tents, games and a picnic lunch to enjoy at your leisure. Your small group limited to 32 people ensures a personalized experience. Your tour will include a guided boat tour to Hill inlet where you will disembark for a leisurely walk led by your guide (suitable for all fitness levels) to Hill Inlet's lookout point where you will get stunning views! Informative displays along the path detail the history, flora and fauna of this picturesque area. You return to the base at the southern end of Whitehaven Beach and join your guide for a hike along the nature trail to Solway Circuit Lookout and Chance Bay (7km roundtrip).At the end of your time on Whitehaven beach, your group will be picked up by boat. As you return to the mainland, afternoon tea will be served on the boat. Enjoy a cuppa as you relax after your day of beach fun. You’ll be returned to your hotel to end your tour.