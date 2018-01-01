Welcome to Whitsunday Coast
South of Airlie, Mackay is a typical coastal Queensland town with palm-lined streets framed by a jumble of art-deco buildings. It's a handy base for trips to Eungella National Park – a lush hinterland oasis where platypuses cavort in the wild. North of Airlie Beach is cute little Bowen, a low-key alternative for backpackers working through their holiday.
Top experiences in Whitsunday Coast
Whitsunday Coast activities
Great Barrier Reef Day Cruise to Reefworld
The Great Barrier Reef is truly one of the great wonders of the natural world and a “must-see” for any visitor to the region. Formed millions of years ago, this colorful living reef continues to grow and flourish just off the coast from the Whitsundays. Hundreds of different types of fish and hard and soft coral thrive in the sheltered lagoon.Travel aboard a high-speed catamaran to an innovative reef pontoon featuring an interactive underwater viewing chamber, semi-submersible and a spacious sun-deck to lounge on. Discover the underwater wonderland of one of the region’s most acclaimed outer Great Barrier Reef sites. The colorful corals and abundance of marine life will blow you away as you enjoy sheltered snorkeling and diving all year round.Whether you are a first timer or an experienced diver, our fully certified instructors will ensure you have unforgettable dive memories. Diving on the outer Great Barrier Reef is an experience not to be missed!Morning and afternoon tea, and a sumptuous lunch are provided by award winning restaurants from Airlie Beach, taking care to base the menu on seasonality and the best produce available.
Whitehaven Beach Rafting Tour
After pickup from your Airlie Beach hotel, you will be taken to the Abell Point Marina North for check-in procedures. After receiving a full safety briefing, depart in a sturdy inflatable raft for Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands. A sunshade covers more than 70 percent of the vessel, protecting you from the tropical sun. Choose from two tours below that take you to Whitehaven Beach. Throughout your day, your guide shares informative commentary about the natural world of the reef and islands in this national park. Get direct access to stunning Hill Inlet Beach, and visit special snorkeling spots at nearby islands. See amazing marine life as you snorkel along coral reefs. Beginners and expert snorkelers can both enjoy the provided personal instruction and equipment. Fuel your adventure with a tasty buffet lunch on the beach (own expense), plus cake for afternoon tea. Hotel pickup and drop-off is included.
Whitehaven Beach Half-Day Cruises
Picturesque Whitehaven Beach is one of the Whitsundays premier natural attractions - five miles (seven kilometers) of glistening white silica sand complemented by crystal clear waters. Located on Whitsunday Island, the largest island in the region, Whitehaven Beach is fully protected and uninhabited due to its National and Marine Park status. Its shallows are graced by various species of turtles, and these ancient creatures are often sighted during daily visits. Swim in the crystal clear waters, take a leisurely walk along the pristine beach, join in the beach games or just relax and soak up the sunshine.
Whitsunday Islands Sailing Adventure
Experience the wonders of the Whitsundays on this full day cruise on board Camira – our big purple catamaran! Sail through the azure blue waters of the Whitsunday Islands, walk to hill Inlet, snorkelling the inner reef and enjoy a sumptuous BBQ lunch.See the Hill Inlet lookout, one of the most photographed locations in Australia. Enjoy a guided walk following the path and history of the Whitsunday traditional owners, the Ngaro people, will lead you to the lookout and that picture postcard view. Learn about the history, flora and stories from the informative displays along the way that provide an insight into this picturesque area.Snorkelling, Hill Inlet, see beautiful beaches, delicious BBQ lunch and the thrill of sailing – put it all together and you have an awesome day out.This is a sailing trip so we rely on Mother Nature and naturally things will vary according to conditions but our fun, well informed crew with years of local experience will give you the best sailing experience possible and ensure you have a memorable day.This is a fully inclusive day cruise, you don’t need to reach for your wallet! All activities, morning and afternoon tea, a delicious BBQ lunch and all drinks are included whilst on board.NOT JUST A CRUISE, AN AWESOME EXPERIENCE!
Whitehaven Beach Cruise Including Hill Inlet Walk
After pickup from your hotel, you’ll head to the boat that takes you to Whitehaven Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the Whitsunday Islands! Your guide will inform you of the itinerary for the day. You’ll spend several hours with a base at the southern end of Whitehaven beach, where your guide sets up a base with beach tents, games and a picnic lunch to enjoy at your leisure. Your small group limited to 32 people ensures a personalized experience. Your tour will include a guided boat tour to Hill inlet where you will disembark for a leisurely walk led by your guide (suitable for all fitness levels) to Hill Inlet's lookout point where you will get stunning views! Informative displays along the path detail the history, flora and fauna of this picturesque area. You return to the base at the southern end of Whitehaven Beach and join your guide for a hike along the nature trail to Solway Circuit Lookout and Chance Bay (7km roundtrip).At the end of your time on Whitehaven beach, your group will be picked up by boat. As you return to the mainland, afternoon tea will be served on the boat. Enjoy a cuppa as you relax after your day of beach fun. You’ll be returned to your hotel to end your tour.
Whitehaven Beach and Hamilton Island Cruise
A visit to cosmopolitan Hamilton Island is a definite Whitsundays must-do! Hamilton Island is the largest island resort in the South Pacific and boasts an exciting mix of things to see and do. Seven pools, boutiques, galleries, bars, a number of restaurants, over 40 optional activities, walking trails and a koala and wildlife gallery are just a few of its features. Picturesque Whitehaven Beach is one of the Whitsundays premier natural attractions - seven kilometres (five miles) of glistening white sand complemented by crystal clear waters. Renowned as one of the top ten beaches in the world, Whitehaven Beach is located on Whitsunday Island, the largest island in the region and is fully protected and uninhabited due to its National and Marine Park status. Its shallows are graced by various species of turtles, and these ancient creatures are often sighted during daily visits.Please note: if you choose to enjoy lunch at Marina Tavern, you will begin your day with a visit to Hamilton Island followed by Whitehaven Beach in the afternoon. If you have chosen lunch at Manta Ray Cafe, you will visit Whitehaven Beach in the morning and Hamilton Island in the afternoon.