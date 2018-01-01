Welcome to Rainbow Beach
Top experiences in Rainbow Beach
Rainbow Beach activities
Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach
Your Fraser Island adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Traveling by 4WD you'll head across the Noosa River towards the Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. At 75 miles (120 km) long and 15 miles (24 km) wide, Fraser Island is considered to be the largest sand island in the world. It’s home to a diverse range of birds, reptiles and amphibians, including the occasional saltwater crocodile. Stop to collect fellow travelers joining in Rainbow Beach and for morning tea. Next, cross by ferry on to Fraser Island , and drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing.Satisfy the hunger pangs you worked up with a healthy lunch of salads, cold meats and wraps before embarking on a self-guided walk through the Pile Valley Rainforest - home of the Fraser Island Satinay. Then jump back into the Warrior and travel down sandy tracks through towering brushbox trees to a remote beach, where you’ll enjoy afternoon tea before returning to Rainbow Beach or the Sunshine Coast.
2-Day Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach
Day 1: Noosa and the Sunshine Coast or Rainbow Beach- Fraser Island (L,D)Your adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Travel by 4WD toward Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. Stop in Can Bay to see the wild dolphins, and have the opportunity to feed them (additional cost of AU$5 per person, to be paid locally). Please note: If you are being collected at Rainbow Beach, you will not have the opportunity to feed the dolphins.Next, stop to collect fellow travelers at Rainbow Beach before boarding the ferry and crossing over to Fraser Island where you'll drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing. Take a guided walk through Pile Valley with its towering trees, lush green ferns and streams, and continue on to Central Station, a former forestry township. Visit Lake McKenzie, one of 40 crystal-clear lakes, and swim in the blue water or relax on the pure white silica sand. Enjoy a picnic lunch before traveling to your beach-side hotel at Happy Valley. The afternoon is free; spend it as you wish before meeting up for dinner.Overnight: Happy Valley Day 2: Fraser Island- Noosa (B,L)Today, see the colored sands Rainbow Gorge, where the sand has been formed into volcano- like cones. Then experience the natural wonder of Eli Creek, the largest freshwater stream on the eastern coast of Fraser Island. More than 4 million liters of water flow from its mouth into the ocean every hour. Eli Creek is one of Fraser Island's most popular natural wonders. Take a walk along the scenic boardwalks to view the creek, or jump in the water and float down the fast-flowing stream into the mouth of the ocean. Continue on to the Maheno shipwreck and discover the history of this once-luxurious passenger ship that now lies rusted and buried in the sand. Stop for a picnic lunch in the wilderness before continuing along the beach to the Pinnacles and Coloured Sands. See the multi-hued colored cliffs of the Cathedrals and the stunning panoramic views from Indian Head before returning to Rainbow Beach and then onto Noosa and the Sunshine Coast via the spectacular beach highway.
The Great Beach Drive: 4WD Tour Between Noosa and Rainbow Beach
Your day starts with pickup from your Sunshine Coast hotel. Travel north in an air-conditioned 4WD vehicle to the Cooloola Recreation Area section of Great Sandy National Park. Enjoy your guide's informative commentary during the drive, which goes off road along the 50-mile (80 km) stretch of sand from Noosa to Rainbow Beach. Stop at the lighthouse at Double Island Point to admire 360-degree views that reach from Noosa to Fraser Island. Your guide also points out Teewah Beach, a lovely salt water lagoon and Honeymoon Bay where you can swim in the protected waters of the bay, or surf on the longest right hand breaks in Australia all year round. The colorful terrain of Red Canyon and Coloured Sands make for great photo ops. For thousands of years, iron-rich minerals have stained the sand at these two landmarks, yielding a stunning array of yellow, brown and red hues. Aboriginal people used the sands for painting and decorating boomerangs. Throughout your 8-hour tour, your guide points out the highlights of the region and details its natural and human history. Learn about the Aboriginal peoples of the area, the arrival of Captain James Cook, the lives of lighthouse keepers at Double Island Point Lighthouse and more. You'll also see the rainforest up close, and you may be able to spot dolphins, turtles and migrating whales (July to November) in the waters of the Coral Sea. Bring swimming gear if you want to take a dip. Your tour includes lunch at Rainbow Beach Surf Club, entrance fees, transportation, and hotel pickup and drop-off. The order of the itinerary may change depending on the tides and beach conditions, and one way may be via the Noosa Hinterland route. At the end of a fun and informative 4WD beach tour, you are dropped off at your hotel.
Overnight Fraser Island Camping Safari from Brisbane
Day 1:Travel from Brisbane, north past the Glasshouse Mountains, Caloundra and the Sunshine Coast to Noosa River Ferry and Cooloola Coast Beach (tides permitting). 4WD North to Double Island Point. Take the opportunity to photograph Point Lighthouse and the colored sand cliffs of Rainbow Beach. Break at Rainbow Beach for an early lunch (own cost).Next, 4WD along tracks to Inskip Point beach and Fraser Island lookout, before boarding your ferry cruise to Fraser Island. All ferry tickets and national park fees are pre arranged to save time. As you cruise across the Straight, photo Tin Can Bay, Fraser Island's west coast and Hervey Bay, and keep a look out for dolphins, turtles, dugong, sharks, eagles, sea birds and fish. Arrive on Fraser Island world heritage National Park. Your local guide will give information and stories both old and new as you 4WD Fraser Island's 75 Mile Surf Beach with an eye out for dingoes, kangaroos and whales (in season).4WD Fraser Island's 75 Mile Eastern Surf Beach to Govi Creek, take time to relax, swim or photo Govi Waterhole and settle into your campground surrounds. Travel North on the beach highway before walking for a swim at Lake Wabby in the afternoon. Spot turtles and fish in Fraser's deepest lake. Swim in the green water, relax on the warm sand, photo or hike the lakes famous sand hill with a walk through melaleuca and cycad forest. 4WD Fraser Island 's 75 Mile eastern Surf Beach to Eli Creek and the Maheno Shipwreck.Travel the surf beach to the historical campsite, evening beach walk, nature trails, wildlife and more. From this environmental eco camp Dilli Village on the surf beach of Fraser Island, with grass campsites and the island's newest Hot showers and toilets. Allow time to explore the walks and hikes close to the camp area, with the world famous Fraser Island Great Hike - starting from the campsite to Lake Boomanjin with other trails to Govi Creek Estuary, Eastern Surf Beach and South Beach Hike.Enjoy your BBQ dinner at the excellent facilities in Fraser Island National Park environment, with a campfire, walk and outdoor entertainment.Day 2Campers rise early and travel to see the sunrise over the Ocean and surf beach of Fraser Island, enjoy a walk or hike before breakfast or sleep in and wake slowly to the calls of the forest.Spend the morning enjoying unique lakes. Swim, hike and photograph the beaches and wildlife. In the cool of the rain forest take the boardwalk from Central Station. See rare giant King Fern, world heritage satinay forest and crystal clear waters of Wanggoolba Creek meandering between Picabeen Palms and Central Station. A hike through the valleys of satinays is optional. Return via Hook Point to Rainbow Beach, Noosa and Brisbane. (Itinerary subject to tides)
Rainbow Beach Horse Ride
This ride includes riding instruction, one and a half hours of riding along five kilometers of beach and some bush riding. Rainbow Beach Horse Rides caters for people of all riding abilities with no previous riding experience necessary. The team carries a waterproof camera to photograph each ride, which are then made available to guests free of charge. The minimum age for this ride is 10 years old unless the rider has previous riding experience.
Half-Day Kayak with Dolphins and 4WD Beach Drive from Rainbow Beach
Experience a unique Australian beach adventure by 4WD vehicle access only and stunning uncrowded beaches. Enjoy a stunning Rainbow Beach colored sand cliff tour, casual guided paddle around the spectacular headland Double Island Point on this lifetime experience seeing Australian wildlife in their habitat, in the wild.Large pods of dolphins, whales (20,000 passed up and back in previous years on migration), turtles, manta rays, migrating birds, soldier crabs in their thousands are all frequent here. Beginner friendly equipment and location, 100% safety record. Departure: This tour departs Rainbow Beach, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast and is located 2.5 hours north of Brisbane and just below Fraser Island. Your tour departs from Rainbow Beach, Australia. Itinerary (Half day): Depart Rainbow Beach, Queensland in specialized 4WD vehicles. Experience the thrill of the Great Beach Drive taking in the stunning views and passing by the famous Rainbow Beach colored sand cliffs. Arrive at an untouched paradise, Double Island Point. Spectacular headland buzzing with marine life and a dolphin tour in the wild. Equipment set up and safety/instruction briefing on the beach. Guided paddle around the headland taking in nature views and local marine life. See local Bottlenose dolphins feeding and playing up close in the area. Whales on migration coming in for a rest or to check us out and put on a show. Many different turtles feeding around the point. Get a unique view of the Double Island Point Light house from the water. Return trip along the Great Beach Drive back to Rainbow Beach. Please bring what you would usually bring to the beach e.g: towel, sunscreen, water, camera, change of clothes, snacks.