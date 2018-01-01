Welcome to Moreton Island
The island has a rich history, from early Aboriginal settlements to the site of Queensland’s first and only whaling station at Tangalooma, which operated between 1952 and 1962.
There are four small settlements, all on the west coast: Tangalooma (home to the island's only resort), Bulwer near the northwestern tip, Cowan Cowan between Bulwer and Tangalooma, and Kooringal near the southern tip.
Top experiences in Moreton Island
Moreton Island activities
Moreton Island 4WD Snorkel and Sandboarding from Brisbane
Your day trip begins with a luxury cruise across beautiful Moreton Bay to Moreton Island. On arrival, board your 4WD and head straight to the beach. Moreton Island is the world's third largest sand island of which 98% is a protected National Park, with no sealed roads, 4WD is the only mode of transport.Your Moreton Island 4WD tour will take you along Middle Road passing through thick eucalyptus forest, featuring beautiful grass trees up to 250 years old, before reaching 'the Desert', home of sand boarding on Moreton Island.Sand boarding is an awesome, fun, high-adrenalin activity. Speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour can be reached. From beginners, young children and families to the most adventurous adrenalin junkie, Moreton Island is the perfect place to experience the thrill of sand boarding. Make sure you bring your camera as there will be plenty of photo opportunities. After your sand boarding adventure there will be time to relax on a white sandy beach, or take a dip in the blue waters while a fresh picnic lunch is served.After lunch, it's time for a guided snorkel around the Tangalooma Shipwrecks. The 15 shipwrecks located just 50 meters off the beach provide wonderful snorkeling opportunities. See a huge range of marine life including blue and orange banded parrotfish, big eye trevally, blue-tang surgeonfish (Dory) and clown fish (Nemo)! For those who prefer not to snorkel, kayaking around the Tangalooma Shipwrecks is a fantastic alternative. See the magnificent shipwrecks from above the water for a completely different outlook of Moreton Bay and its spectacular scenery. Kayaking may also be offered as an alternative to snorkeling should conditions be unfavorable. Please note: Snorkeling is subject to tide and weather conditions and may change without notice.You'll cruise back across the marine park to the mainland by ferry taking in the stunning sunset across Moreton Bay from the top deck.Please note: The itinerary may change depending on weather and tidal conditions.
Moreton Island from Brisbane with Kayaking and Sandboarding
In the morning, your 4WD coach picks you up from the Gold Coast or Brisbane, then travels to the ferry to Moreton Island. During the 75-minute ferry ride across Moreton Bay, take in views from the deck or cabin, keep an eye out for dolphins and other marine life.When you reach the island, your 4WD-vehicle drives along the sand to the Tangalooma Wrecks where you have several options for beachside fun. Follow your guide on a snorkeling tour of the famous shipwrecks; the 15 vessels were purposely sunk here to create a breakwall. This resulting reef is home to colorful corals, tropical fish, trevally, yellowtail, wobbegong, kingfish and more.If snorkeling doesn’t appeal to you, use the provided transparent bodyboards to paddle in search of turtles, reef fish, coral and other critters, or simply relax on the white-sand beach.After the snorkel tour, your guide serves a picnic lunch before leading a tour on transparent kayaks to explore the Tangalooma Wrecks. Stay dry as you view an amazing array of fish right below your kayak. (Please note that a 4WD tour around the island will replace the snorkeling and kayaking if conditions are unfavorable).Next, hang on tight as your driver takes your 4WD on rough inland tracks to tall sand dunes that are ideal for sandboarding, a fun, high-adrenaline activity comparable to tobogganing. It is possible to reach speeds of up to 30 mphr (50 kph) as you zip down the dunes.After sandboarding, return to the coast and enjoy a swim at Tangalooma Beach (if time allows). Then catch the ferry back to the mainland and reach Brisbane or the Gold Coast in the evening.
Moreton Bay Marine Park Dolphin Cruise Including Lunch
After pickup, meet your guide and board a comfortable 50-foot (15-meter) catamaran. Snack on morning tea during the ride to Moreton Island and learn from your naturalist guide about the animal life and ecosystem of the vibrant marine park. When you arrive, hop into the water with your guide for your 1-hour guided snorkeling tour of either the Tangalooma Wrecks site (depending on the day’s conditions). Considered one of the best snorkeling sites in Queensland, Tangalooma Wrecks was formed in the 1960s when 15 ships were purposely sunk to create a breakwater. Corals then colonized the wrecks and the critters moved in, forming a spectacular site for snorkeling. Return from the snorkeling tour and get great photo ops of the fish that circle your boat during a fish feeding demonstration. Afterward, tuck into a delicious fresh seafood and chicken lunch buffet, followed by free time when you can relax on the beach or walk on the sand dunes. Next, keep your eyes peeled during the wildlife discovery cruise. Your boat heads to prime spots to spot bottlenose dolphins, loggerhead turtles, and the rare and endangered dugong. From June to November humpback whales can also be seen during their annual migration. Sightings of these wild animals are very likely, but not guaranteed. At the end of an amazing 7-hour tour, your boat returns to the mainland.
2-Day Moreton Island 4WD Camping Tour from Brisbane
Spend two awesome days discovering all of Moreton Islands hidden wonders, beauty and activities. After arriving on the first morning on Moreton Island, you drop your gear off at the bush safari camp. Your guide will take you touring Moreton Island by 4WD, seeing both amazing forests and pristine beaches. Each itinerary is different depending on local conditions and tides. You will see, Cape Moreton Light House (a great spot for wildlife viewing), Blue Lagoon (fresh water lake infused with tea tree oils), 40km of uninterrupted surf beach, The Dessert and Big sand hills for sand tobogganing and great views, Five Hills Look out (panoramic views back to Australia and the Glass House Mountains. During these two days your guide will take you on short bush walks, explaining the island flora and fauna, you will also take a guided snorkel around fifteen amazing ship wrecks which are teeming with fish life, and of course, sand tobogganing and boarding, just like the ALPS, with board shorts and NO Ski Lift! Please note: Moreton Island is an adventure destination. Travel is via 4WD bus, roads can be very rough at times of the year. Tour inclusions and snorkelling are subject to weather and tide conditions and many change without notice. In the interest of passenger safety, Moreton Bay Escapes reserve the right to substitute scheduled activities. Snorkelling instructors reserve the right to exclude passengers who cannot partake in activity safely.
Moreton Island 1 Day Scenic Tour
In the morning, your 4WD coach picks you up from the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast or Brisbane, then travels to the ferry to Moreton Island. During the 75-minute ferry ride across Moreton Bay, take in views from the deck or cabin, keep an eye out for dolphins and other marine life. When you reach the island, your 4WD-vehicle drives along the magnificent Eastern Surf Beach to visit the beautifully romantic ‘Honeymoon Bay’. There is also opportunity to swim in the naturally bubbling Champagne Pools at North Point (Weather and Tide permitting). We continue our drive to Queensland's oldest Cape Moreton Lighthouse and Museum where you might spot Turtles, Dolphins, Sharks, Manta Rays and Whales (during Whale Season). Continuing our drive, we journey along Eastern Beach and you get to photograph the spectacular views of Moreton Island. We then visit and swim in the breathtakingly beautiful ‘Blue Lagoon’ fresh water lake. Continue the 4WD adventure as we explore bushland and beaches in our comfortable air-conditioned 4WD buses to discover abandoned army bunkers and cannon emplacements in the sand dunes, remnants of the defense of Brisbane city against invading armies. If time permits, we return to the coast and enjoy a swim at Tangalooma Beach. Then catch the ferry back to the mainland and reach Sunshine Coast, Brisbane or the Gold Coast in the evening.
Moreton Island Day Trip from Brisbane
Departs at 7am from Brisbane's Holt Street Wharf on a luxury ferry and cruise toward the pristine beaches of Moreton Island. Here you have a full day of fun in the sun. Mix your time with a variety of options depending on the tour you choose, then sit back and relax as you cruise until approximately 5:15 pm or 8:15 pm to Brisbane's Holt Street Wharf.Book any of these tour packages: AMI Day Pass (7am - 4pm) Clear Kayak Tour (7am - 4pm) Wrecks Adventure Tour (7am - 4pm) Moreton Island R&R Getaway (7am - 4pm) Scuba Dive Tour (7am - 4pm) All tours includes round-trip ferry transfers. Launches are subject to change.