Moreton Island 4WD Snorkel and Sandboarding from Brisbane

Your day trip begins with a luxury cruise across beautiful Moreton Bay to Moreton Island. On arrival, board your 4WD and head straight to the beach. Moreton Island is the world's third largest sand island of which 98% is a protected National Park, with no sealed roads, 4WD is the only mode of transport.Your Moreton Island 4WD tour will take you along Middle Road passing through thick eucalyptus forest, featuring beautiful grass trees up to 250 years old, before reaching 'the Desert', home of sand boarding on Moreton Island.Sand boarding is an awesome, fun, high-adrenalin activity. Speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour can be reached. From beginners, young children and families to the most adventurous adrenalin junkie, Moreton Island is the perfect place to experience the thrill of sand boarding. Make sure you bring your camera as there will be plenty of photo opportunities. After your sand boarding adventure there will be time to relax on a white sandy beach, or take a dip in the blue waters while a fresh picnic lunch is served.After lunch, it's time for a guided snorkel around the Tangalooma Shipwrecks. The 15 shipwrecks located just 50 meters off the beach provide wonderful snorkeling opportunities. See a huge range of marine life including blue and orange banded parrotfish, big eye trevally, blue-tang surgeonfish (Dory) and clown fish (Nemo)! For those who prefer not to snorkel, kayaking around the Tangalooma Shipwrecks is a fantastic alternative. See the magnificent shipwrecks from above the water for a completely different outlook of Moreton Bay and its spectacular scenery. Kayaking may also be offered as an alternative to snorkeling should conditions be unfavorable. Please note: Snorkeling is subject to tide and weather conditions and may change without notice.You'll cruise back across the marine park to the mainland by ferry taking in the stunning sunset across Moreton Bay from the top deck.Please note: The itinerary may change depending on weather and tidal conditions.