Townsville City Sightseeing Tour

Start your 2.5-hour sightseeing tour with a drive through Townsville’s Central Business District. Known as the CBD, it's considered the commercial hub of North Queensland; you'll learn why as your guide points out historical landmarks and explains the revitalization of the town’s main drag on Flinders Street. You'll learn even more about the city's history from an onboard audio presentation on a ride up a narrow, winding road to the top of Castle Hill. At the summit of the uniquely shaped monolith of pink granite, stretch your legs on a walk with your guide to a viewpoint. You'll have some free time to look out at the city and Cleveland Bay from several viewing platforms. Back in town, you’ll pass the oldest of four botanical gardens en route to the historical Jezzine Barracks. Get out for a detailed tour of Fort Kissing Point, a blockhouse built on high ground in the late 1800s that today overlooks The Strand. Back down at The Strand, see why it has won awards in public development. The 1.4-mile (2.2-km) beachfront playground is studded with ice-cream parlors, cafes, beer gardens and parks. Along a walking path that hugs the coastline, you can look out to see Magnetic Island. After a refreshing stroll on the esplanade, take a short ride over to the Port of Townsville for a brief visit. The final leg of your afternoon tour includes the lower end of Flinders Street and the entertainment district of Palmer Street. Your guide points out more popular attractions — the Museum of Tropical Queensland, the Maritime Museum, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery and Reef HQ Aquarium.