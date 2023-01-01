Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

Home to both the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, this boldly designed cultural centre is landmarked by 'Nala', the 20-tonne humpback-whale sculpture that 'breaches' 12m into the air from its forecourt. Especially enjoyable for kids, the Discovery Sphere educates visitors about the Unesco-listed Great Sandy Biosphere through captivating and interactive exhibits all with a background soundtrack of eerie whale song. The gallery gives space to local artists, alongside thoughtfully curated temporary shows.

