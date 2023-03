In the historic area beside the Mary River, Portside has 13 heritage-listed buildings, parkland and museums. The Portside Centre, located in the former Customs House, has interactive displays on Maryborough’s history. Part of the centre, but a few doors down, the Bond Store Museum also highlights key periods in Maryborough’s history. Downstairs is the original packed-earth floor and even some liquor barrels from 1864.