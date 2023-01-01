This National Trust–classified store traded for 100 years (1871 to 1972) before closing its doors. Two generations of owners had kept a lot of old stock (no 'use-by' dates in those days), and the museum is crammed with tins, bottles and packets, including early Vegemite jars, Victorian-era curry powder and stock- and credit-ledgers. It's a nostalgic wonderland for anyone interested in consumer and advertising ephemera.

The gorgeous Queenslander next door dates to the same period, and once belonged to the store owners.