Maryborough Heritage City Market

Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast

This weekly food- and goods-market is made all the more entertaining by the 1pm firing of the historic Time Cannon by Maryborough's 'ambassadors' – the town crier and 'Mary Heritage'. There are also rides through Queen's Park on the Mary Ann, a replica of a narrow-gauge logging train built here in 1873 (adult/child $3/2).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

    Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

    19.56 MILES

    Home to both the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, this boldly designed cultural centre is landmarked by 'Nala', the 20-tonne…

  • Burrum Coast National Park

    Burrum Coast National Park

    28.51 MILES

    Shifting between a lowland vegetation of stringybark trees, dense mangroves and flat coastal dunes, Burrum Coast National Park is a popular spot for…

  • Brennan & Geraghty's Store

    Brennan & Geraghty's Store

    0.34 MILES

    This National Trust–classified store traded for 100 years (1871 to 1972) before closing its doors. Two generations of owners had kept a lot of old stock …

  • Portside Heritage Precinct

    Portside Heritage Precinct

    0.28 MILES

    In the historic area beside the Mary River, Portside has 13 heritage-listed buildings, parkland and museums. The Portside Centre, located in the former…

  • Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum

    Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum

    0.3 MILES

    Occupying a brick warehouse built for JE Brown in 1879, this museum houses over 7000 military and colonial artefacts. Check out the only surviving three…

  • Story Bank

    Story Bank

    0.21 MILES

    Upstairs, in a bedroom of the former Australian Joint Stock Bank (c 1882), Helen Goff (aka PL Travers), the author of the Mary Poppins stories, was born…

  • Maryborough Family Heritage Institute

    Maryborough Family Heritage Institute

    0.25 MILES

    Occupying a handsome Bank of New South Wales building from 1878, this heritage centre houses colonial immigration records from ships logs, and offers…

  • Wetside Water Park

    Wetside Water Park

    19.91 MILES

    On hot days, this watery playground on the foreshore can't be beaten. There’s plenty of shade, gorgeous old trees, a cafe, fountains, tipping buckets and…

Nearby Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast attractions

