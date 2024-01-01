This weekly food- and goods-market is made all the more entertaining by the 1pm firing of the historic Time Cannon by Maryborough's 'ambassadors' – the town crier and 'Mary Heritage'. There are also rides through Queen's Park on the Mary Ann, a replica of a narrow-gauge logging train built here in 1873 (adult/child $3/2).
Maryborough Heritage City Market
Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.56 MILES
Home to both the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, this boldly designed cultural centre is landmarked by 'Nala', the 20-tonne…
28.51 MILES
Shifting between a lowland vegetation of stringybark trees, dense mangroves and flat coastal dunes, Burrum Coast National Park is a popular spot for…
0.34 MILES
This National Trust–classified store traded for 100 years (1871 to 1972) before closing its doors. Two generations of owners had kept a lot of old stock …
0.28 MILES
In the historic area beside the Mary River, Portside has 13 heritage-listed buildings, parkland and museums. The Portside Centre, located in the former…
Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum
0.3 MILES
Occupying a brick warehouse built for JE Brown in 1879, this museum houses over 7000 military and colonial artefacts. Check out the only surviving three…
0.21 MILES
Upstairs, in a bedroom of the former Australian Joint Stock Bank (c 1882), Helen Goff (aka PL Travers), the author of the Mary Poppins stories, was born…
Maryborough Family Heritage Institute
0.25 MILES
Occupying a handsome Bank of New South Wales building from 1878, this heritage centre houses colonial immigration records from ships logs, and offers…
19.91 MILES
On hot days, this watery playground on the foreshore can't be beaten. There’s plenty of shade, gorgeous old trees, a cafe, fountains, tipping buckets and…
Nearby Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast attractions
0.21 MILES
On the street by the neoclassical facade of the former Union Bank (where PL Travers, creator of Mary Poppins was born) is a life-sized statue of the…
0.21 MILES
Upstairs, in a bedroom of the former Australian Joint Stock Bank (c 1882), Helen Goff (aka PL Travers), the author of the Mary Poppins stories, was born…
3. Maryborough Family Heritage Institute
0.25 MILES
Occupying a handsome Bank of New South Wales building from 1878, this heritage centre houses colonial immigration records from ships logs, and offers…
0.27 MILES
Inside the restored Gatakers Buildings (behind the Military & Colonial Museum) are four galleries exhibiting contemporary art from the region and beyond…
0.28 MILES
In the historic area beside the Mary River, Portside has 13 heritage-listed buildings, parkland and museums. The Portside Centre, located in the former…
6. Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum
0.3 MILES
Occupying a brick warehouse built for JE Brown in 1879, this museum houses over 7000 military and colonial artefacts. Check out the only surviving three…
0.34 MILES
This National Trust–classified store traded for 100 years (1871 to 1972) before closing its doors. Two generations of owners had kept a lot of old stock …
0.36 MILES
These Heritage-listed botanical gardens are some of the oldest in Australia. With lush lawns, fountains, memorials and a profusion of glorious trees …