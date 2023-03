Occupying a brick warehouse built for JE Brown in 1879, this museum houses over 7000 military and colonial artefacts. Check out the only surviving three-wheeler Girling car, originally built in London in 1911. There’s also a replica Cobb & Co coach and one of the largest military libraries in Australia. If also visiting the Bond Store and Customs House, buy a Portside Pass, which covers all three museums for just $20.