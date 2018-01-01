Welcome to Hervey Bay
Fraser Island shelters Hervey Bay from the ocean surf and the sea here is shallow and completely flat – perfect for kiddies and summer holiday pics.
Top experiences in Hervey Bay
Hervey Bay activities
Fraser Island 4x4 Tour from Hervey Bay
After pickup at your hotel in Hervey Bay or meeting at Rivers Head, you’ll board the ferry to Fraser Island where you transfer to a comfortable four-wheel drive (4WD) air-conditioned coach. Your expert guide will share stories about the island's history, flora and fauna as you spend the day exploring the natural beauty of the World Heritage-listed island.You’ll travel first to Central Station where you’ll stroll along a boardwalk next to the crystal clear waters of Wanggoolba Creek that stream over white sand through a rainforest valley. Discover idyllic shady spots surrounded by ancient king ferns and towering ghost gum and pine trees.Next you’ll head to Lake McKenzie, a pristine gem with clear water and sandy white beaches. Note how soft your skin and hair feel after bathing in the fresh water of this picture perfect lake.Then you’ll drive along Seventy-Five Mile Beach, a sandy highway where you can spot birds of prey and humpback whales (migrating July – November). You also can choose to sign up for a 15-minute scenic flight over the island (own expense) while the coach continues down the beach and meets the plane when it lands. You’ll arrive at the spot where Eli Creek’s pours into the ocean. Follow your guide a short distance up the creek then float in the fast-moving water back to the beach. Reboard your coach for photo stops at your next two destinations: the iconic Maheno Shipwreck–which washed ashore during an out-of-season cyclone in 1935–and the colored sand cliffs of the Pinnacles. Your guide will explain how the technicolor sand formations were created and the aboriginal legends about the site. Along the way, you'll pull into a beach resort for a tasty buffet lunch. After your day’s adventures, you’ll catch the ferry back to River Heads and be returned to your hotel.
Hervey Bay Whale Watching Cruise
Step onto your specially designed whale-watching catamaran and set sail from Hervey Bay.Listen to an expert's commentary as you head out to sea and scan the water for whales. See whales in their natural environment from a choice of two vantage points. Watch from inside the boat through the underwater viewing windows, or head to the boat's unique outdoor platform for unforgettable views.Your air-conditioned catamaran is equipped with hydrophones so you can hear the whales sing, and the multilingual staff can provide whale information in six languages.Smaller kids keep busy with toys and activities provided on board, and you can take home a free whale-watching DVD.Enjoy tea and coffee with biscuits and cake on the trip out, and an antipasto platter to share on the return trip home. You can also buy drinks from the licensed bar (own expense).Whale sightings are guaranteed, so if you don't spot any whales you can enjoy a return Hervery Bay whale-watching cruise on a different day for free!
Fraser Island Day Trip from Hervey Bay
After pickup from your Hervey Bay hotel, travel to Great Sandy Straits Marina in Hervey Bay to begin your cruise to Fraser Island.Enjoy morning tea on board while cruising across the ocean, past small uninhabited islands and along the coast of picturesque Fraser Island. Keep a lookout for dolphins, turtles and dugongs swimming nearby, and seabirds flying overhead.Arrive on Fraser Island without getting your feet wet, thanks to your boat's amphibious watercraft designed to be driven onto the beach. Your Fraser Island tour reveals the wild and still untouched side to the island on a visit to Wathumba creek. Go kayaking, swimming, snorkeling with the turtles in the crystal-clear waters, relax on the sand or stretch your legs on a relaxed bushwalk.Return to the boat for a delicious buffet lunch. Relax on-board as you cruise to the picturesque Awinya or Bowarrady Creek. Enjoy the natural surrounds while paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, swimming or enjoying other free water sports available. Head back to the marina in comfort -- enjoy the view from the boat's deck or chat to the crew while you enjoy the fruit and antipasto platters served for afternoon tea. Snacks, drinks and souvenirs are available to purchase during your return cruise to Hervey Bay.
Hervey Bay Premium Whale Watching Cruise
Courtesy pick-up from hotel accommodation is available. The cruise departs at 9:30am and returning at approximately 3:30pm each day from late July to the end of October. Board Freedom III at Berth A4, Great Sandy Strait Marina. The vessel is a 17.6-meter power catamaran with maximum 49 passenger per day.Cruise the sheltered waters of Hervey Bay to the Great Sandy Marine Park which is renowned as the playground for visiting humpback whales as they migrate south to the Antarctic waters. Expert commentary from your skipper and on board DVD's entertain and educate about the unique aspects of whale watching in Platypus Bay which is formed by Fraser Island and the mainland. Morning tea is served on the journey out and consists of hot scones jam and cream and decadent profiteroles. Tea, coffee and filtered water is available all day. After morning tea the search for the playful humpback whales gets into full swing. Look out for splashes, the blow, breaches, shiny black backs or tail slapping.Your tropical buffet lunch is served while watching whales play nearby. It consists of warm bread rolls, 2 cold meats, hot chicken wings, 3 salads: coleslaw, potato salad and green salad. Special dietary needs can be accommodated if arranged prior to departure. Several pods of whales will usually be seen as well as dolphins, turtles and sea birds. If you are lucky you may hear the sounds of whale song through the hydrophone. Fabulous views of Fraser Island's western beaches provide a wonderful background to your tour. Afternoon tea of a fresh fruit platter and a cheese platter is served on the return journey. Relax and enjoy the return journey. There may be more whales to see and you can share your photos and whale encounters on social media with our free WIFI.If you used the courtesy bus it will be waiting for you once back in the marina. There is also plenty of free car parking off Buccaneer Drive for the Great Sandy Straits Marina guests.
Morning or Afternoon Whale Watching Tour on the MV Whalesong
Your crew are whale and dolphin watching specialists, and the sheltered waters between the World Heritage listed Fraser Island and the mainland provides the best place in Australia to experience a humpback whale or dolphin close encounter like no other. Put the two together and expect to have a great time out on the water with guaranteed whale sightings.The marine life love the attention and may come within meters of the boat just to interact with the people. This is known as a "mugging" and the boat engines will shut down until they decide to move away. Some of the wildlife that has been spotted on cruises include: several varieties of dolphins, turtles, fish, and birds, the shy and bashful, yet endangered dugong, otherwise known as the sea cow, and 5 different species of whales.The MV Whalesong is an environmentally friendly, low carbon impact vessel and designed to allow guests to cruise in comfort. Featuring open-air viewing on two levels, a water level viewing area, and extra-wide decks, the MV Whalesong provides the ultimate in viewing comfort and seating space. There is no shortage of space to find the best viewing point or to just sit back and enjoy the day.On the morning cruise you will enjoy a breakfast of a freshly-made tropical fruit platter and cake, and a buffet lunch as the boat cruises back from the whale watching area. If you choose the afternoon cruise option, a lunch of sub style-sandwiches is served on the way out and a savory platter on the way back as the sun sets. Other refreshments and drinks can be purchased on board. Pickup service is available from Hervey Bay accommodation.
Hervey Bay Whale Watching Cruise by Catamaran
After hotel pickup in the morning, board the Blue Dolphin, a 38-foot (11.6-meter) eco-friendly catamaran departing Great Sandy Straits Marina at Hervey Bay. This modern and luxurious sailing vessel is well-appointed with plenty of shaded seating areas and wide, flat decks — perfectly suited for up to 24 passengers. This long-running and award-winning whale watching tour heads out to Platypus Bay, situated on the western side of Fraser Island. Marine life abounds in the region, from the little-known Australian humpback dolphins to the well-known humpback whales that visit during the winter months.Throughout the day you will be offered the opportunity to see the whales, including from an immersive platform. An informative talk is given by your skipper, who shares more than 30 years of experience working with marine mammals. Your guide's knowledge of the animals and the marine environment ensures a unique experience. Reference material is also available along with a hydrophone on board to hear the migratory mammals underwater. You're served a buffet lunch plus morning and afternoon tea including an antipasto platter and baked goods. Alcoholic drinks are available to purchase on board and you can share your photos via free Wi-Fi. After spending several hours in the company of whales, you will head back to the marina at Hervey Bay, with hotel drop-off in the afternoon.