Hervey Bay Premium Whale Watching Cruise

Courtesy pick-up from hotel accommodation is available. The cruise departs at 9:30am and returning at approximately 3:30pm each day from late July to the end of October. Board Freedom III at Berth A4, Great Sandy Strait Marina. The vessel is a 17.6-meter power catamaran with maximum 49 passenger per day.Cruise the sheltered waters of Hervey Bay to the Great Sandy Marine Park which is renowned as the playground for visiting humpback whales as they migrate south to the Antarctic waters. Expert commentary from your skipper and on board DVD's entertain and educate about the unique aspects of whale watching in Platypus Bay which is formed by Fraser Island and the mainland. Morning tea is served on the journey out and consists of hot scones jam and cream and decadent profiteroles. Tea, coffee and filtered water is available all day. After morning tea the search for the playful humpback whales gets into full swing. Look out for splashes, the blow, breaches, shiny black backs or tail slapping.Your tropical buffet lunch is served while watching whales play nearby. It consists of warm bread rolls, 2 cold meats, hot chicken wings, 3 salads: coleslaw, potato salad and green salad. Special dietary needs can be accommodated if arranged prior to departure. Several pods of whales will usually be seen as well as dolphins, turtles and sea birds. If you are lucky you may hear the sounds of whale song through the hydrophone. Fabulous views of Fraser Island's western beaches provide a wonderful background to your tour. Afternoon tea of a fresh fruit platter and a cheese platter is served on the return journey. Relax and enjoy the return journey. There may be more whales to see and you can share your photos and whale encounters on social media with our free WIFI.If you used the courtesy bus it will be waiting for you once back in the marina. There is also plenty of free car parking off Buccaneer Drive for the Great Sandy Straits Marina guests.