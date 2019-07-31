Welcome to a little slice of resort paradise, where the road is ruled by golf buggies, the forested interior is criss-crossed by steep, rocky walking trails, and the white beaches are buzzing with water-sports action. Though such an all-sufficing resort experience is not for everyone, it’s hard not to be impressed by the selection of high-end accommodation, restaurants, bars and activities – if you've got the cash, there’s something for everyone.

Day trippers can use some resort facilities – including tennis courts, a golf driving range and a minigolf course – and enjoy the island on a relatively economical budget. A few shops by the harbour also organise dives and certificate courses, and just about everyone can sign you up for a variety of cruises to other islands and the outer reef. If you only have time for one walk, clamber up scenic Passage Peak (239m) on the northeastern corner of the island.