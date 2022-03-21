These Heritage-listed gardens, begun in 1873, are a beautiful escape from often-sweltering Rockhampton, with tropical and subtropical rainforest,…
Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands
This less-heralded stretch of Queensland's coast straddles the Tropic of Capricorn, and comprises the southernmost islands of the Great Barrier Reef. Here, local families seek escape from the inland heat of centres such as beef capital Rockhampton among dreamy beaches, mangroves and reef-fringed islands, while the less-accessible coast and hinterland hold some of the state's most arrestingly beautiful national parks. School holidays can be busy in the main cooling-off spots, but for most of the year you needn’t travel far to find a deserted beach.
The beachy-dreamy twin towns of Agnes Water and 1770 naturally capture traveller interest, with hostels straight from a European backpacker's fantasy, connections to the southern reef islands, and perfect fishing, surfing and kayaking. Visitors with more time won't regret exploring less-frequented coastal attractions such as Yeppoon and the Eurimbula and Deepwater national parks, or heading inland to wander the ancient gorges of Carnarvon National Park.
Explore Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands
- Botanic Gardens
These Heritage-listed gardens, begun in 1873, are a beautiful escape from often-sweltering Rockhampton, with tropical and subtropical rainforest,…
- Capricorn Caves
Riddling the Berserker Range some 24km north of Rockhampton, this vast cave complex is one of the Capricorn Coast's foremost attractions. Technically not…
- Dreamtime Cultural Centre
The stories of the local Darumbal people and Torres Straits islanders are well-conveyed here. Self-guide through exhibits such as 'The Vanishing Culture…
- CCathedral Cave
Just off the main trail, 9km from the start of. the trailhead, this tremendous rock art site, occupying a vast rock overhang, has had considerable…
- AArt Gallery
Some 5km from the trailhead and another 350m along a side canyon, this rock art site has been a spiritual place to the Bidjara and Karingbal people for…
- CCooberrie Park
Contributing to the preservation of Australian wildlife has never been more significant, given the devastating wildfires of 2019–20. At this small…
- LLong Beach
One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.
- DDeepwater National Park
This unspoiled coastal landscape has long sandy beaches, walking trails, freshwater creeks, good fishing spots and two camping grounds. It’s also a major…
- YYeppoon Lagoon
The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…
