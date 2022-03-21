Getty Images/iStockphoto

Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands

This less-heralded stretch of Queensland's coast straddles the Tropic of Capricorn, and comprises the southernmost islands of the Great Barrier Reef. Here, local families seek escape from the inland heat of centres such as beef capital Rockhampton among dreamy beaches, mangroves and reef-fringed islands, while the less-accessible coast and hinterland hold some of the state's most arrestingly beautiful national parks. School holidays can be busy in the main cooling-off spots, but for most of the year you needn’t travel far to find a deserted beach.

The beachy-dreamy twin towns of Agnes Water and 1770 naturally capture traveller interest, with hostels straight from a European backpacker's fantasy, connections to the southern reef islands, and perfect fishing, surfing and kayaking. Visitors with more time won't regret exploring less-frequented coastal attractions such as Yeppoon and the Eurimbula and Deepwater national parks, or heading inland to wander the ancient gorges of Carnarvon National Park.

Explore Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands

  • Botanic Gardens

    These Heritage-listed gardens, begun in 1873, are a beautiful escape from often-sweltering Rockhampton, with tropical and subtropical rainforest,…

  • Capricorn Caves

    Riddling the Berserker Range some 24km north of Rockhampton, this vast cave complex is one of the Capricorn Coast's foremost attractions. Technically not…

  • Dreamtime Cultural Centre

    The stories of the local Darumbal people and Torres Straits islanders are well-conveyed here. Self-guide through exhibits such as 'The Vanishing Culture…

  • C

    Cathedral Cave

    Just off the main trail, 9km from the start of. the trailhead, this tremendous rock art site, occupying a vast rock overhang, has had considerable…

  • A

    Art Gallery

    Some 5km from the trailhead and another 350m along a side canyon, this rock art site has been a spiritual place to the Bidjara and Karingbal people for…

  • C

    Cooberrie Park

    Contributing to the preservation of Australian wildlife has never been more significant, given the devastating wildfires of 2019–20. At this small…

  • L

    Long Beach

    One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.

  • D

    Deepwater National Park

    This unspoiled coastal landscape has long sandy beaches, walking trails, freshwater creeks, good fishing spots and two camping grounds. It’s also a major…

  • Y

    Yeppoon Lagoon

    The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands.

  • See

    Botanic Gardens

    These Heritage-listed gardens, begun in 1873, are a beautiful escape from often-sweltering Rockhampton, with tropical and subtropical rainforest,…

  • See

    Capricorn Caves

    Riddling the Berserker Range some 24km north of Rockhampton, this vast cave complex is one of the Capricorn Coast's foremost attractions. Technically not…

  • See

    Dreamtime Cultural Centre

    The stories of the local Darumbal people and Torres Straits islanders are well-conveyed here. Self-guide through exhibits such as 'The Vanishing Culture…

  • See

    Cathedral Cave

    Just off the main trail, 9km from the start of. the trailhead, this tremendous rock art site, occupying a vast rock overhang, has had considerable…

  • See

    Art Gallery

    Some 5km from the trailhead and another 350m along a side canyon, this rock art site has been a spiritual place to the Bidjara and Karingbal people for…

  • See

    Cooberrie Park

    Contributing to the preservation of Australian wildlife has never been more significant, given the devastating wildfires of 2019–20. At this small…

  • See

    Long Beach

    One of the loveliest beaches in Queensland: pristine, squeaky white sand, teal waters and a naturist section at the north end.

  • See

    Deepwater National Park

    This unspoiled coastal landscape has long sandy beaches, walking trails, freshwater creeks, good fishing spots and two camping grounds. It’s also a major…

  • See

    Yeppoon Lagoon

    The focus of Yeppoon's foreshore, this 2500-sq-metre 'resort-style' swimming lagoon features an infinity edge blending into vistas of the open ocean and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.