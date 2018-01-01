Welcome to Cape Tribulation
Despite the backpacker bars and tour operators (jungle surfing, anyone?), Cape Trib still retains a frontier quality, with road signs alerting drivers to cassowary crossings, and croc warnings making evening beach strolls a little less relaxing. The fact that there's no reliable mobile-phone reception or network internet adds to the remoteness – and freaks a few travellers out!
The rainforest skirts beautiful Myall and Cape Tribulation beaches, which are separated by a knobby cape. The village here marks the end of the sealed road: beyond, the strictly 4WD-only Bloomfield Track continues north to Wujal Wujal.
Top experiences in Cape Tribulation
Cape Tribulation activities
Cairns Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Start your holiday or business trip off right with a worry-free pickup from Cairns Airport (CNS) and transport by shared shuttle to most hotels in the area of Cairns city, the Northern Beaches, Port Douglas and Silky Oaks Lodge. Your driver meets you at the airport and welcomes you aboard the comfortable coach. After all passengers have boarded, your professional driver whisks you to your destination in Cairns city, the Northern Beaches, Port Douglas and Silky Oaks Lodge. When making a booking, please provide your flight details and the full name and address of your hotel. Once your transfer is confirmed, you'll receive a travel voucher to present to your driver—it's that easy. Remember to book your return transfer too.Hotel drop-offs in: Cairns City hotels Cairns South hotels including All Season Cairns Gateway, Trinity Links Woree, Cairns Reef Apartments and Motel, Cairns Tropical Gardens Motel, Cairns Villa and Cairns Sunland Leisure Park and Palm Royale Cairns, and other properties south of the railway tracks in the direction of Mulgrave Road Port Douglas hotels Northern Beaches hotels (Trinity Beach, Palm Cove and Ellis Beach) Silky Oaks Lodge (Mossman)—transfers only available between 8am and 5pm Please note: Transfers are not available to Cape Tribulation and Mission Beach
Daintree Rainforest and Cape Tribulation Tour from Cairns
After pickup from your hotel, travel by comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle north along the coast, taking in rugged mountains to one side and miles of golden sand and crystal clear waters to the other.When you reach Wildlife Habitat Port Douglas, disembark to explore the wildlife park, which features native Australian wildlife in rainforest, wetlands and grasslands exhibits. See the critters up close, including cassowaries, tree-kangaroos, crocodiles, koalas and a variety of birds. You can even hand-feed kangaroos and wallabies. Next, travel another 15 minutes north to Mossman Gorge, located in the southern section of Daintree National Park. Your guide shares informative commentary as you take a leisurely walk through the rainforest to viewing decks above the Mossman River. Learn about how local Kuku Yalanji people utilize forest plants for food, shelter and medicine and look for wildlife such as the Ulysses butterfly and Boyd's forest dragon.Continue up the coast to Cape Tribulation, using the Daintree River Ferry to cross the river. Stop at the Mt Alexandra Lookout for spectacular views that extend on a clear day from the Daintree Rainforest and Daintree River across the Coral Sea to the edge of the Great Barrier Reef.Arrive at Cape Tribulation and enjoy a delicious lunch at Cape Tribulation Beach House. For your main course, choose from locally caught barramundi (fish), steak or a vegetarian option, accompanied by garden salad, chips, fresh-baked bread and tropical fruit. In the afternoon, enjoy free time to explore the white sands of the world famous beach. You can swim in the Coral Sea (in season), cool off in the rainforest pool at Cape Tribulation Beach House or stroll along the beach and boardwalk. Then return to the Daintree River for a 1-hour cruise in calm waters. Be on the lookout for birds, butterflies, reptiles and saltwater crocodiles, and marvel at the tall mangroves that line the banks.After the river cruise, your guide returns you to your hotel with a brief stop at Rex Lookout between Port Douglas and Cairns.
Cape Tribulation, Mossman Gorge from Cairns or Port Douglas
The world’s oldest surviving tropical rainforest, Daintree, meets the greatest living tropical reef, the Great Barrier Reef, at Cape Tribulation. Nowhere else on Earth do two World Heritage–listed natural sites exist side by side, and you’ll have ample time to enjoy this paradise on your day trip from Cairns. After hotel pickup, begin your tour with a scenic coastal drive to Port Douglas along far north Queensland’s great ocean road, which provides panoramic views over the Coral Sea. Heading north, your first stop is Mossman Gorge, the southern sector of Daintree National Park. Carved out by the mountain waters of the Mossman River, which winds through large granite boulders, the gorge is bordered by lush green forest. Participate in an Australian ‘Welcome to Country’ event with the area’s traditional owners, the indigenous Kuku Yalanji people, who cleanse you of evil spirits with a smoke ceremony and apply traditional rainforest body paint to your skin. Then enjoy a refreshing swim in the cascading waters. Continuing North, arrive at the Daintree River, and if you select the cruise option during booking, you will head out on the river for a wildlife cruise. You might spot a crocodile while learning about the fragile ecosystem of this serpent-like river system. Next, have lunch at Cape Trib Beach House dining on the beach with toes in the sand (weather permitting). Soak up the vibes by the ocean while you refuel for the afternoon ahead. On the way back to Cairns, explore this ancient rainforest environment on a tour along the Marrdja Botanical Boardwalk with a highly trained guide who provides rainforest interpretation. Marvel at the diversity of vegetation, from low-lying ferns and shrubs to the massive rainforest canopy and even mangrove ecosystems, all in one short easy walk. Then head to Cape Tribulation Beach, where the rainforest meets the reef. This is one of the best photo ops of the day and the ideal place to be wowed by the natural beauty of this little corner of the planet. Then make a pit stop at Floravilla, home to 26 flavors of locally made ice cream including dragonfruit, coconut ginger, black sapote, and goji berry with rainforest honey (ice cream at own expense). Stop for a photo opportunity at the Alexandra Range lookout (Walu Wugirriga), which provides views over the Daintree River, its rainforest delta, and out to the Coral Sea. Then hop back on your tour bus for the return journey to Cairns, including a quick drive through Port Douglas, a picturesque beachside village with a laidback atmosphere and many bars and cafes. Your day trip ends with drop-off at your pickup location.
Cape Tribulation, Daintree Rainforest and Wildlife Tour
Start your day with a stop at Wildlife Habitat in Port Douglas, where you can cuddle a koala and get up close and personal with the other wildlife in the park, including native birds, kangaroos, cassowaries, snakes and crocodiles.Your journey will then take you further north through the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest and across the Daintree River by cable-driven ferry, before arriving in Cape Tribulation where you will enjoy a tropical lunch. Spend some time on Cape Tribulation Beach before taking a guided walk through some of the oldest rainforest in the world with your experienced guides. Look out for a range of wildlife including native birds, the southern cassowary, lizards and butterflies.Finish your afternoon with a cruise along the Daintree River, watching out for estuarine crocodiles sunning themselves on the bank, before returning to your accommodation.
Cape Tribulation Jungle Surfing Canopy Tour
You meet your group at the Jungle Adventure Centre in town. Then it is time to hop aboard a comfortable minivan that shuttles you to a private rainforest reserve adjoining the Daintree Rainforest. Your fully guided tour starts with a safety talk by your expert guide who will fit you into a full body harness and helmet before you head into the rainforest.But how does one get that high up in a park without electricity? That's where a giant human hamster wheel comes in, an ingenious lift-system that hoists participants from the forest floor up to the first platform. Two people walk on a treadmill, generating enough energy to wind a cable that hauls fellow group members up to the first platform. Even kids can help power this innovative and eco-friendly lift. Once you’re up in the trees, your guide makes sure that your harness is safely clipped to the line. Then fly from platform to platform, taking in the rainforest canopy as you go. Your guide controls the speed of your descent so that you can go as fast or slow as you like. On each platform, your guide talks about the flora and fauna in the rainforest around you. Learn about the incredible biodiversity of the ancient Daintree Rainforest and look for critters and plant species that live in this tropical zone.At the end of an unforgettable zipline experience, you are returned to the Jungle Adventure Centre.
Private Daintree National Park Day Tour from Cairns Including Cape Tribulation and Mossman Gorge
After pickup from your Cairns hotel by your private guide, your day tour begins by heading north along Captain Cook Highway, passing through the beach suburb of Palm Cove. Learn about the history of Double Island Reef and Haycock Reef, and admire the huge Melaleuca trees that are hundreds of years old. If you want to stop for a photo op, just ask your guide—as this is a private tour, feel free to make requests. Continue your journey north along Great Barrier Reef Drive, one of the most picturesque coastal drives in the world, and stop at Rex Lookout for views over Double Island and back toward the mountains of the Great Dividing Range. Your next stop is the small seaside town of Port Douglas, where you'll have a short tour before heading to Mossman Gorge, located on the southern edge of Daintree National Park, part of the Wet Tropics of Queensland UNESCO World Heritage site. Enjoy morning tea at the Mossman Gorge Centre.Then hop aboard a shuttle bus accompanied by your naturalist guide, and head into the national park for a guided walk in the dense tropical rainforest. Admire views over the granite boulders and clear waters of the Mossman River, and if time and weather permit, you can take a swim. Heading further north and passing by the sugarcane fields of Mossman, stop for lunch before joining a small cruise on the Daintree River. If you are lucky, you may spot an elusive crocodile.Back on land, continue north along a picturesque road toward Cape Tribulation, enjoying more perspectives of Daintree National Park along the way. A stop at the Alexandra Lookout provides an opportunity to look back over the coastal road you just traveled and take in views of the mouth of the Daintree River, Snapper Island, and Low Isles.Continue even further north, stopping at Marrdja Boardwalk for a guided walk among one of the most bio-diverse areas in the Daintree Rainforest. Then head to Cape Tribulation, known as the place where two World Heritage sites meet—the Wet Tropics of Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef. After admiring the beach, venture south back toward the Daintree River, stopping along the way at Daintree Ice Cream Company for afternoon tea; here you have the opportunity to sample locally made ice cream featuring seasonal fruits of the tropics (own expense).Shortly after this, you'll arrive at the Daintree River to board the cable ferry across the waterway. Then relax on the drive back to Cairns, where your day trip ends with return to your accommodation.