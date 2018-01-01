Private Daintree National Park Day Tour from Cairns Including Cape Tribulation and Mossman Gorge

After pickup from your Cairns hotel by your private guide, your day tour begins by heading north along Captain Cook Highway, passing through the beach suburb of Palm Cove. Learn about the history of Double Island Reef and Haycock Reef, and admire the huge Melaleuca trees that are hundreds of years old. If you want to stop for a photo op, just ask your guide—as this is a private tour, feel free to make requests. Continue your journey north along Great Barrier Reef Drive, one of the most picturesque coastal drives in the world, and stop at Rex Lookout for views over Double Island and back toward the mountains of the Great Dividing Range. Your next stop is the small seaside town of Port Douglas, where you'll have a short tour before heading to Mossman Gorge, located on the southern edge of Daintree National Park, part of the Wet Tropics of Queensland UNESCO World Heritage site. Enjoy morning tea at the Mossman Gorge Centre.Then hop aboard a shuttle bus accompanied by your naturalist guide, and head into the national park for a guided walk in the dense tropical rainforest. Admire views over the granite boulders and clear waters of the Mossman River, and if time and weather permit, you can take a swim. Heading further north and passing by the sugarcane fields of Mossman, stop for lunch before joining a small cruise on the Daintree River. If you are lucky, you may spot an elusive crocodile.Back on land, continue north along a picturesque road toward Cape Tribulation, enjoying more perspectives of Daintree National Park along the way. A stop at the Alexandra Lookout provides an opportunity to look back over the coastal road you just traveled and take in views of the mouth of the Daintree River, Snapper Island, and Low Isles.Continue even further north, stopping at Marrdja Boardwalk for a guided walk among one of the most bio-diverse areas in the Daintree Rainforest. Then head to Cape Tribulation, known as the place where two World Heritage sites meet—the Wet Tropics of Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef. After admiring the beach, venture south back toward the Daintree River, stopping along the way at Daintree Ice Cream Company for afternoon tea; here you have the opportunity to sample locally made ice cream featuring seasonal fruits of the tropics (own expense).Shortly after this, you'll arrive at the Daintree River to board the cable ferry across the waterway. Then relax on the drive back to Cairns, where your day trip ends with return to your accommodation.