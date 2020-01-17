Located inside the industrious Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts, the non-commercial Institute of Modern Art serves up oft-interesting, thought…
Fortitude Valley
Fortitude Valley is Brisbane's bad boy, a party-loving hedonist packed with thumping dance clubs, pubs and rocking music venues. Just don't be fooled. Like all bad boys, 'The Valley' is much more complex than first impressions may suggest. Beyond the grit lies a booming, urbane mix of buzzing eateries, crafty cocktail bars and clued-in boutiques selling everything from handmade sculptural jewellery to local and cognoscenti threads. Add to this a slew of art galleries and the heady scents of Chinatown and you have one of Brisbane's most intriguing corners.
Explore Fortitude Valley
- IInstitute of Modern Art
Located inside the industrious Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts, the non-commercial Institute of Modern Art serves up oft-interesting, thought…
- PPhilip Bacon Galleries
A pioneer on the Brisbane art scene, Phil has been around since 1974 and specialises in 19th-century and modern Australian paintings and sculpture. Indeed…
- JJan Murphy Gallery
A stalwart of the local art scene, Jan Murphy hosts regularly changing exhibitions of contemporary Australian art from both established and emerging…
- BBrunswick Street Mall
Daytime action in Fortitude Valley focuses on and around Brunswick Street Mall, a pedestrianised strip dotted with pavement pubs, cafes and eateries…
- CChinatown
Punctuated by a replica Tang dynasty archway at its western end, Duncan St is Brisbane's rather underwhelming Chinatown. The pedestrianised strip (and the…
- VValley Walk of Fame
Brisbane's homegrown music deities are honoured with a series of bronze plaques in the Brunswick Street Mall. It's a mixed bag of megastars and indie…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fortitude Valley.
