Fortitude Valley is Brisbane's bad boy, a party-loving hedonist packed with thumping dance clubs, pubs and rocking music venues. Just don't be fooled. Like all bad boys, 'The Valley' is much more complex than first impressions may suggest. Beyond the grit lies a booming, urbane mix of buzzing eateries, crafty cocktail bars and clued-in boutiques selling everything from handmade sculptural jewellery to local and cognoscenti threads. Add to this a slew of art galleries and the heady scents of Chinatown and you have one of Brisbane's most intriguing corners.