Flinders Peak Winery

This unassuming winery and craft distillery, around 60km southwest of Brisbane city, is home to a distinctly savoury shiraz. It's also making waves for its small-batch spirits, among them a shiraz-base gin vapour-infused with turmeric, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, rose petals and nasturtium. Weekday distillery tours ($20; 45 minutes) should be booked a week in advance by phone or email.

The small cellar door offers wines by the glass, cocktails and generous grazing plates ($25), best enjoyed on the back patio, which comes with views of the beautiful Teviot Range.