Brisbane Botanic Gardens Mount Coot-tha

At the base of Mt Coot-tha, this 52-hectare garden houses a plethora of mini-ecologies, from cactus, bonsai and herb gardens, to rainforests and arid zones. Free guided walks are held at 11am and 1pm (public holidays excepted). Self-guided tours, which include an Aboriginal plant trail, can be downloaded from the website.

It's approximately 30 minutes by bus (route 471) from Adelaide St, opposite King George Sq. Note that the last direct bus back to the city departs at 4.19pm on weekdays, 5.11pm on Saturday and 5.17pm on Sunday.