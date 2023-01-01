University of Queensland Art Museum

Brisbane

Occupying a striking glass-and-concrete building on the University of Queensland's verdant grounds, this progressive public gallery serves up temporary exhibitions of mainly modern and contemporary Australian art. Its permanent collection is one of the state's most important, with a nationally significant collection of self-portraits. The most enjoyable way to get here from central Brisbane is on the CityCat catamaran, which terminates at the university.

Suggest an Edit