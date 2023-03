Tours of old Victorian prisons have a grim appeal: it's part morbidly fascinating 'dark tourism'; part architectural heritage appreciation; part 'look how far we've come' social commentary; and part just plain spooky. This version takes you through the notorious Boggo Road Gaol, a couple of kilometres south of the city centre. A working prison from 1883 to 2002, its former inmates include child-killer Ernest Austin, the last man to be executed in Queensland.