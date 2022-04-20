The Tiwi Islands − Bathurst Island and Melville Island − lie about 80km north of Darwin, and are home to the Tiwi Aboriginal people. A visit here is one of the cultural highlights of the Top End. The Tiwis (We People) have a distinct culture and today are well known for producing vibrant art and the odd champion Aussie rules football player. Tourism is restricted on the islands and for most travellers the only way to visit is on one of the daily organised tours from Darwin.

The main settlement on the islands is Wurrumiyanga in the southeast of Bathurst Island, which was founded in 1911 as a Catholic mission. On Melville Island the settlements are Pirlangimpi and Milikapiti.