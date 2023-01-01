Upstairs in the Museum of Central Australia there's a display on the work of Professor TGH Strehlow, a linguist and anthropologist born at the Hermannsburg Mission among the Arrernte people. During his lifetime he gathered one of the world's most documented collections of Australian Aboriginal artefacts, songs, genealogies, film and sound recordings. It's an epic collection, one of the best of its kind on earth, but it's largely off-limits for cultural reasons.