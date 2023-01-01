It may be small, but this reptile centre packs a poisonous punch with its impressive collection of venomous snakes, thorny devils and bearded dragons. Inside the cave room are 11 species of NT geckos and outside there's Terry, a 3.3m saltwater croc, plus Bub, a magnificent perentie, Australia's largest lizard. The enthusiastic guides will happily plonk a python around your neck during the handling demonstrations (check the website for times) or let you pet a blue-tongue lizard.