The old Telegraph Station, which used to relay messages between Darwin and Adelaide, offers a fascinating glimpse of the town's European beginnings. It's an easy 4km walk or cycle north from Todd Mall; follow the path on the riverbed's western side. Nearby is the original 'Alice' spring (Thereyurre to the Arrernte Aboriginal people), a semipermanent waterhole in the Todd River after which the town is named.

Built along the Overland Telegraph Line in the 1870s, the Telegraph Station continued to operate until 1932. It later served as a welfare home for Aboriginal children of mixed ancestry until 1963. The building has been faithfully restored and there are guided tours.

The station and spring are set in 450 hectares of shady parkland with free BBQs (alcohol permitted) and walking trails. The best trail is the 30-minute loop to Trig Hill, returning via the original station cemetery.